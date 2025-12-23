Hugo Broos has commented on Bafana Bafana's win over Angola in their first match at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Bafana Bafana secured all three points against the Palancas Negras with Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis and Burley striker Lyle Foster finding the back of the net

The Belgian tactician also singled out a South African international for praise while attributing Bafana Bafana's win to his performance

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has shared his thoughts on South Africa's win over Angola in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations opener in Marrakech on Monday, December 22, 2025.

South Africa struggled in some parts of the game, but goals from Orlando Pirates summer signing Oswin Appollis in the first half, and a stunner from Lyle Foster gave Bafana Bafana all three points, with Manuel Show finding the back of the net for the Palancas Negras.

Hugo Broos' side are joint top in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt after the Pharaohs also defeated Zimbabwe in their opening fixture on Monday night.

Broos hails Bafana Bafana’s star

Broos expressed strong admiration for one of his substitutes, crediting him with injecting energy and momentum into the team after an underwhelming first-half performance. The Belgian tactician also expressed satisfaction with the outcome, particularly with an eye toward their next Group B fixture against Egypt on Boxing Day.

Broos explained that avoiding another defeat was crucial, noting that a second consecutive loss would have left his side in serious difficulty ahead of their upcoming clash with Egypt.

He admitted that he was dissatisfied with the team’s first-half performance, pointing out that after taking a 1–0 lead, they lost concentration and allowed Angola back into the contest.

The coach added that adjustments made at the break had the desired effect, as the team showed greater intensity and sharper movement after half-time, created more opportunities, and played in the manner he expects.

Broos also praised Tshepang's impact off the bench, saying his introduction immediately added pace and attacking threat, even though a goal he scored was ruled offside, which was a decision Broos acknowledged was difficult to understand.

He concluded that the former AmaZulu FC star caused Angola consistent problems and delivered a strong performance during the 45 minutes he was on the pitch.

Here is what fans are saying about Broos hailing Moremi's performance against Angola on social media.

Tswakayi Padi said:

"As far as I understand, Broos selected Mofokeng as a 10 along with Mbule, but it seems he's scared to give a young man a chance. Mbule was off yesterday, but Broos was scared to sub him for Rele...physic doesn't play football, give the young man a chance, he's brave and got football IQ. Also, Campbell, we can get something from them."

Tapush Khan wrote:

"Same as man of the match, one player can display an outstanding performance and deserve appraisal. Let's not judge the coach. He is a human being, too."

Mfana Sakza Ngcobo shared:

"Soccer is a team sport; he was not playing alone🤚he needed other players to shine. Yes, he did well, but was not doing it alone, he was doing his job on the field 💯"

Foster Green commented:

"Hugo Bros can see that pharaohs are cowards. He had better prepare for our boys after drawing first blood. Egyptians want to win at all costs, even if it means breaking the rules of the game, which is to win ugly."

EL Espolon

"Next time we praise everyone, the coach remembers we are a Winning Team."

Bongani Mgubela added:

"That's Moremi, the game changer 🔥"

