Why South Africa’s Goal Was Disallowed After Offside in the Build-Up
- Bafana Bafana kicked off their AFCON 2025 campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Angola, showing strong control and determination on the field
- Controversy arose when South Africa’s second goal was ruled out due to an offside in the build-up, sparking debate among fans and analysts
- Midfielder Tshepang Moremi impressed with his performance, providing a key moment in the match and earning widespread praise on social media despite the disallowed goal
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Bafana Bafana started their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Angola at Stade Marrakech on Monday, 22 December. The match, however, was not without controversy, as one of South Africa’s goals was disallowed in the second half.
South Africa came into this encounter buoyed by strong recent form, including a win over Ghana in an international friendly in Soweto last week. Their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification success had also boosted morale in the squad ahead of this year’s tournament. Angola, the Palancas Negras, posed a formidable challenge, but coach Hugo Broos’s side managed to control the pace of the game, cutting through the midfield and creating scoring opportunities.
Disallowed goal stirs debate after Moremi strike
At a point in the game when the score was tied 1-1, Tshepang Moremi thought he had put Bafana Bafana ahead with a second goal in the 51st minute. However, after a VAR review, it was determined that South Africa’s number 8 was in an offside position, and the referee disallowed the goal. Despite the setback, Bafana continued to press for a second goal, though the official’s decision stood.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Fans praise Tshepang Moremi despite offside
Online reactions to Moremi’s performance were overwhelmingly positive:
@innoboy04:
''He is lethal yeses."
@KKhanye69849:
''Yey who is he?? I love him!!"
@PA_LE_HO:
''I've been looking for a comment showing appreciation for Moremi and this is the one. Yes offside, but that was a beautiful goal from him and the pass to set up the second goal. Yup, I like this boy."
@ThatAlienGuy_:
''The boy deserved a goal ey. 🔥"
@QabaQitala101:
''Me too."
@BetsPunder:
''He changed the game."
@Nathi_6989:
''What a player – his goal disallowed then provided an assist."
@Given_Jkeggs:
''He’s a gem 🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽."
@BantuEconomy:
''This guy knows how to play ball! Everything changed when he got in! I love players who play ball when they’re on the ground!"
Bafana Bafana’s next match will be on Friday, 26 December, against Egypt. Egypt will face Zimbabwe later on Monday night in the second game of Group B.
Mo Salah’s unsettled Liverpool future could challenge Bafana
Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana will encounter a challenging Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Morocco.
Football analyst Mandla Biyela believes Mohamed Salah’s uncertain future at Liverpool could become an unexpected headache for South Africa.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.