Bafana Bafana started their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Angola at Stade Marrakech on Monday, 22 December. The match, however, was not without controversy, as one of South Africa’s goals was disallowed in the second half.

South Africa came into this encounter buoyed by strong recent form, including a win over Ghana in an international friendly in Soweto last week. Their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification success had also boosted morale in the squad ahead of this year’s tournament. Angola, the Palancas Negras, posed a formidable challenge, but coach Hugo Broos’s side managed to control the pace of the game, cutting through the midfield and creating scoring opportunities.

Disallowed goal stirs debate after Moremi strike

At a point in the game when the score was tied 1-1, Tshepang Moremi thought he had put Bafana Bafana ahead with a second goal in the 51st minute. However, after a VAR review, it was determined that South Africa’s number 8 was in an offside position, and the referee disallowed the goal. Despite the setback, Bafana continued to press for a second goal, though the official’s decision stood.

Fans praise Tshepang Moremi despite offside

Online reactions to Moremi’s performance were overwhelmingly positive:

@innoboy04:

''He is lethal yeses."

@KKhanye69849:

''Yey who is he?? I love him!!"

@PA_LE_HO:

''I've been looking for a comment showing appreciation for Moremi and this is the one. Yes offside, but that was a beautiful goal from him and the pass to set up the second goal. Yup, I like this boy."

@ThatAlienGuy_:

''The boy deserved a goal ey. 🔥"

@QabaQitala101:

''Me too."

@BetsPunder:

''He changed the game."

@Nathi_6989:

''What a player – his goal disallowed then provided an assist."

@Given_Jkeggs:

''He’s a gem 🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽."

@BantuEconomy:

''This guy knows how to play ball! Everything changed when he got in! I love players who play ball when they’re on the ground!"

Bafana Bafana’s next match will be on Friday, 26 December, against Egypt. Egypt will face Zimbabwe later on Monday night in the second game of Group B.

