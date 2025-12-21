Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has identified three players he believes will play pivotal roles for Bafana Bafana at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Bafana Bafana finished third at the previous tournament in Ivory Coast and will compete in Group B this year, opening their campaign against Angola on Monday. Egypt and Zimbabwe complete the group lineup.

Khanye singled out Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule, and Mbekezeli Mbokazi as key figures for Hugo Broos’ squad. He described Mokoena, the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, as the cornerstone around which a team should be built.

“Teboho Mokoena is the player you structure the squad around,” Khanye told iDiski TV. “He is consistently reliable, disciplined, and committed. Mokoena can score, defend, and control the game. He has grown immensely, performing in the Champions League year after year, winning domestic titles, and excelling alongside top-tier teammates at Sundowns. He rarely gets injured and always gives his all—he’s truly indispensable.”

Regarding Mbule, Khanye emphasized the Orlando Pirates star’s natural talent and fearless approach, though he believes the midfielder could enhance his work rate.

“Secondly, Sipho ‘Zidane’ Mbule deserves recognition. Credit to Hugo Broos for utilizing him in his best position and for nicknaming him ‘Zidane’ due to his style,” Khanye said. “He is a rare talent with exceptional football intelligence. Even when he didn’t start, he proved to be a game-changer in the Champions League for Sundowns. I watched him against Nigeria, and he was outstanding against world-class opposition—he could easily have been Man of the Match. Mbule shouldn’t be warming the bench at Pirates. When he plays, he does things few others can. He just needs to stay injury-free and work slightly harder on his stamina, as he is crucial for Bafana Bafana.”

Source: Briefly News