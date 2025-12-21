Bafana Bafana will kick off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Angola on Monday, December 22, 2025. Hugo Broos side are tipped to be among the favourites countries to win the competition in Morocco.

Broos decided to drop some big names from his final 25-man squad representing South Africa at the competition but still got some top players making the list and could help them finish above third place they ended up last edition.

Sports journalist Uche Anuma in an exclusive chat with Briefly News shared his thoughts on Bafana Bafana squad ahead of their AFCON opening fixture against Angola on Monday. He also named the four players Hugo Broos should consider building his team around in the competition.

"South Africa are facing a difficult task right from the group stage of the AFCON, as they will battle Angola, Egypt and their neigbours Zimbabwe for a place in the round of 16," he said.

"Hugo Broos will want to build on the momentum Bafana Bafana are enjoying and it's all credits to him for turning the team around. HE sholld count on Mohau Nkota, Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule and Osiwn Appollis.

Source: Briefly News