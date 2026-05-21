The African National Congress (ANC) has opened public nominations for its mayoral candidate post for the 2026 Local Government Elections

The party's spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said the party wanted to recruit people who could relate to the concerns of the communities

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the ANC's latest move, with many expressing doubt that it would get any nominations

The ANC is calling on citizens to nominate mayoral candidates ahead of the Local Government Elections. Image: Michele Spatari/ Chris McGrath

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The African National Congress (ANC) is calling on ordinary citizens to apply for its mayoral candidate posts, but the decision has sparked mixed reactions online.

On 20 May 2026, the party announced that it had opened public nominations for the centralised selection of the ANC mayoral candidates. The posts are for the country’s eight metropolitan municipalities and 22 secondary cities and towns.

The final cut-off for nominations is midnight on Friday, 22 May 2026.

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ANC is turning to the people

In its official statement, the ANC noted that the Freedom Charter teaches that ‘the people shall govern’, which is what it was now allowing to happen by turning to the people of South Africa.

"This invitation is genuinely open to all. Any South African who is not a card-carrying member of the movement may nominate a fellow citizen of integrity and capacity, through the same portal and on the same terms as any member of the ANC,” it read.

It also stated that a South African, who was not a member of the party, could self-nominate and put their name forward as a nominee for consideration.

“This is the deliberate intention of the movement, that the ANC belongs to the people of South Africa.”

ANC wants to recruit talented people

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika about the decision, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party was looking to recruit talented people.

She added that the ANC needed to strengthen its processes when selecting its public representatives, and needed to ensure that representatives, particularly at a local government level, were in touch with their communities.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said that the party wanted to recruit talented people. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

She explained that they needed people who could relate to the concerns of the community and could communicate with the community.

“This is an admission that the ways in which we have been recruiting public representatives to serve in local government have not been up to the standards that are desirable,” she said.

Her admission comes shortly after Dr Patrice Motsepe claimed that the ANC had capable and honest leaders who were committed to the growth of the country.

South Africans weigh in on ANC’s decision

Social media users weighed in on the ANC’s calls for nominations from the public, sharing varied reactions to it.

Rethabile Van Heerden Masia suggested:

“They already have someone ready for that chair, and the person is from the outside, hence, they opened that door.”

Lebza Motse said:

“The ANC will forever surprise you with sharp strategic moves. Not many parties can do some self-introspection and come back to say, ‘if we don't have the capacity internally, let's go outside the party and see what we can find’.”

Dave Ueckermann suggested:

“Recruit from the criminal record list found in Pretoria.”

Sam Joseph Shabangu asked:

“Who would want to be part of the rotten mess?”

Mhaule Mabokwe agreed:

“There's no talented person who will join the ANC.”

Conray Salem added”

“Last kick of a dying horse. They’re throwing dice now. Hey, pop.”

Itumeleng Ramagaga claimed:

“The ANC is going to recruit people who are qualified, but not affiliated to the ANC, and then recall them after the elections, after being voted in.”

ANC backs Cyril Ramaphosa over Phala Phala decision

In another article, the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) met to discuss the Constitutional Court's recent ruling on Phala Phala.

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa was not present at the meeting, as he was the subject of the discussions that were taking place.

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions to the NEC's resolution that the party stood behind the president's decision.

Source: Briefly News