A UPS cargo aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in Louisville, Kentucky, United States, after losing its left engine and pylon seconds after leaving the runway

Investigators say the aircraft climbed only around 9 metres before losing control and crashing into industrial buildings, triggering a large post-impact fire

Preliminary reports point to fatigue cracks in the engine support structure as a possible cause, while officials also examine maintenance history

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Newly released footage has revealed the final moments of a deadly cargo aircraft crash that unfolded seconds after takeoff in the United States.

The picture showed a cargo plane crashing seconds after takeoff, and the impact triggered a large explosion and fire. Image: @foxnews

Source: TikTok

A UPS MD 11 cargo aircraft crashed on 4 November 2025 shortly after takeoff from Louisville, Kentucky, United States after its left engine and pylon detached from the wing moments after liftoff, resulting in the deaths of all three crew members on board and at least 12 people on the ground, while more than 20 others sustained injuries, according to investigators and US media reports. The footage was released by the National Transportation Safety Board as part of an ongoing investigation into the cause of the disaster.

The surveillance video shows the aircraft accelerating down the runway before lifting off normally at first. However, within seconds of becoming airborne, the left engine assembly suddenly separates from the wing. This immediate structural failure causes the aircraft to lose stability almost instantly, with visible changes in its flight path as it struggles to maintain altitude. Investigators note that the aircraft only managed to climb to around 30 feet (about 9 metres) before it began descending uncontrollably.

Engine failure suspected in fatal crash

Moments later, the aircraft crashes into industrial buildings located near the airport perimeter. The impact shared by the account @foxnews triggers a large explosion and fire fueled by aviation fuel, which spreads rapidly through parts of the surrounding industrial zone. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene, but the scale of the fire and debris field made rescue and recovery operations extremely challenging.

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Preliminary findings from investigators suggest that fatigue cracks in a critical engine support structure may have played a central role in the failure. Authorities are also reviewing maintenance records and inspection procedures to determine whether earlier warning signs were missed. The aircraft involved was a 34 year old MD 11 freighter, originally developed by McDonnell Douglas before its merger with Boeing. The investigation remains ongoing, with a final report expected next ye

The visual captured a cargo plane seconds after taking off. Image: @foxnews

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

The internet questions the crash

UserAnonymous wrote:

“Let me guess. Boeing?”

Zshakti99 wrote:

“I’ll never fly up again. ”

Shirley Martin wrote:

“When did this happen. 🥺”

Syn Flicksss wrote:

“How did the engine come off?”

ComradeTokoloshe wrote:

“The investigation found it was pilot error”

David Thomas wrote:

“I was inside when this happened”

Thehiltmeister wrote:

“No wonder I never received my package.”

Naomi🇩🇪 wrote:

“scared of going through the plane.”

Joan Pagnoul wrote:

“Was it a Boeing?”

Pablo wrote:

“Aeronautical engineer here. 🙋‍♂️ I was wondering what these spare bolts were for.”

Mushman972 wrote:

“Bro, I’m never getting on a plane again.”

Military Eenjoyer🇪🇺 wrote:

“Civilian here. I thought the engine was meant not to fly without a plane?”

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Source: Briefly News