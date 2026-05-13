Authorities are investigating how a man breached Denver airport security before being fatally struck by a plane

According to AP News, airport staff initially mistook security alarms for movement caused by deer near the perimeter fence

The Frontier Airlines plane carrying 231 people later caught fire, forcing an emergency evacuation

Authorities in the United States are investigating a shocking airport security breach after a man entered an active runway area and was killed during a plane’s take-off. The incident has renewed concerns around airport perimeter security and safety systems.

The picture showed a commercial plane. Image: Aaron Foster

Source: Getty Images

Officials at Denver International Airport are investigating how a man managed to breach airport security before being struck and killed by a departing aircraft carrying more than 230 passengers. The incident happened late on Friday night as a Frontier Airlines flight prepared to leave for Los Angeles.

According to AP News, the man reportedly scaled an 8-foot perimeter fence and entered a restricted runway area shortly before the aircraft accelerated for take-off. Authorities later confirmed that the individual died after being hit by the plane’s engine during the collision.

Airport officials explained that security alarms had activated moments before the incident. However, personnel monitoring surveillance footage reportedly believed the movement near the perimeter fence was caused by nearby wildlife, including a herd of deer seen in the same area.

Security review follows fatal Denver runway breach

The aircraft involved was carrying 231 passengers and crew members at the time. After the collision, the plane experienced an engine fire, forcing emergency evacuations using inflatable slides on the runway. Several passengers sustained minor injuries during the evacuation process, while emergency responders rushed to secure the scene. Security expert Jeff Price, who was assistant director of security at the Denver airport in the 1990s spoke to AP News:

“It’s really not that difficult to jump an airport perimeter fence. They meet the standards for TSA, but the standards are not that robust.”

Investigators said the individual was only inside the restricted airport zone for a short period before being struck by the aircraft travelling at high speed. Denver International Airport spans a massive area of open land, making perimeter security an ongoing challenge for airport authorities.

Security experts have noted that airport perimeter breaches remain a recurring issue at major airports around the world despite surveillance systems, fencing and motion-detection technology. Authorities are now reviewing security procedures and camera systems following the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have both launched investigations into the tragedy as officials continue gathering information surrounding the breach and collision.

View airplane ascended into the sky after leaving the runway. Image: aapsky

Source: Getty Images

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A Frontier Airlines plane struck and killed a person during takeoff at Denver International Airport, forcing an emergency evacuation of passengers.

Source: Briefly News