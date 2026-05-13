Eleven people survived after a small plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Florida during a flight

Rescue teams rushed to the scene after the pilot reportedly declared an emergency before losing communication

Social media users praised emergency responders after all passengers were rescued alive from the ocean crash

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Passengers on a small aircraft experienced terrifying moments after their plane suddenly went down in the ocean during a flight near Florida. Rescue teams rushed into action as dramatic details about the crash began emerging online.

Private airplane Cessna 172 in blue sky with white clouds. Image: Nnhering

Source: Getty Images

The official TikTok account of @cbseveningnews posted the video on 13 May 2026 in Florida, USA, showing emergency response efforts after a small plane carrying 11 people crashed into the Atlantic Ocean. Eleven people were rescued after a small aircraft crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Florida in the United States.

According to reports from People News, the plane crashed approximately 50 miles east of Vero Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, 12 May 2026. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the aircraft involved was a Beechcraft BE30.

Authorities said the pilot reportedly declared an emergency before communication with the aircraft was lost. Rescue operations were immediately launched, with the U.S. Coast Guard deploying aircraft to search for survivors in the ocean.

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The flight had reportedly departed from Marsh Harbour Airport and was travelling toward Grand Bahama International Airport when the crash occurred. Initial reports stated that 10 people were on board, but later updates confirmed that 11 individuals were eventually rescued from the scene.

Miracle rescue as 11 survive aircraft ditching

Emergency responders transported the survivors to nearby trauma centres after helicopters brought them back to shore. Reports indicated that several passengers sustained injuries, though rescue teams managed to evacuate everyone alive. Officials on channel @cbseveningnews said the exact cause of the crash remains unknown, and investigations are currently underway. Aviation authorities are expected to analyse communication records, weather conditions and technical details surrounding the aircraft.

The incident quickly gained international attention after videos and reports about the emergency rescue operation surfaced online. Social media users reacted emotionally after hearing that all 11 people survived the terrifying incident. Many praised the quick response from rescue crews and emergency teams, while others admitted the story triggered fears about flying over large bodies of water.

Vintage biplane in the air. Image: Westend61

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video here:

The internet relieved passengers were rescued

Jordan Torres wrote:

“Literally on a cruise to the Bahamas right now. 🙏”

Johaa wrote:

“You know what’s wild? I read the book ‘The Censored Side of Reality’ by Dorian Hale a few weeks ago, and ever since then, certain little patterns just stand out more than they used to. nothing dramatic. just small moments where you suddenly go wait. Have things always worked like this, and I just never noticed. You must read this book. It will change your life”

Sata wrote:

“Pilot here, if this happens, it's bad.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about plane crashes

A Frontier Airlines plane struck and killed a person during takeoff at Denver International Airport, forcing an emergency evacuation of passengers.

Emergency services in KwaZulu-Natal reportedly launched a search and rescue operation after a plane allegedly crashed.

A bakery delivery truck was involved in a shocking incident when a plane crashed near it while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike in the United States.

Source: Briefly News