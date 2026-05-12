A Michigan teenager survived a horrific crash after an alleged drunk driver slammed into her car at high speed, splitting the vehicle completely in half during the impact

The footage showed the terrifying accident involving 19-year-old Demi Veasley, who walked away with minor injuries despite the severe destruction to her car

Social media users called the teen’s survival a miracle after videos showed the wrecked car torn into two pieces following the late-night collision in Michigan

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A young woman from the United States is lucky to be alive after surviving a terrifying car crash that looked impossible to walk away from. The shocking accident left social media users stunned after footage showed her vehicle split completely in half.

The picture on the left showed Demi Veasly after the accident. Image: @nbcnews

Source: TikTok

NBC News posted the video on 10 May 2026 in Michigan, United States, showing the aftermath of a horrific crash that left a teenager’s car ripped into two pieces. A 19-year-old woman from Michigan in the United States has gone viral after surviving a devastating car crash that destroyed her vehicle in seconds. The frightening incident happened on 10 May 2026 after an alleged drunk driver reportedly smashed into her car at extremely high speed.

According to reports shared by AOL News, Demi Veasley was driving her 2015 Kia Optima when another vehicle allegedly ran through an intersection and T-boned her car at more than 80 miles per hour. The speed limit in the area was reportedly 50 mph, making the impact even more severe.

The collision was so violent that Veasley’s car split into two separate pieces. Part of the wreckage landed near a gas station while debris scattered across the road. Video footage of the accident quickly spread online, leaving many people unable to believe that anyone inside the car could have survived.

Miracle survival highlights vehicle safety technology

Despite the terrifying impact, Veasley regained consciousness moments later and immediately began praying. She later shared that she kept thanking God because she did not know whether she was alive or dead after the crash. One detail that stood out to her was that although many of her belongings were ripped away during the collision, her cross necklace remained around her neck.

Reports also revealed that the other driver allegedly had no headlights on at the time of the crash, making it difficult for Veasley to see the vehicle approaching. The suspect also reportedly struck another SUV during the incident. Veasley suffered soreness and stiffness but was released from hospital only hours later, something many described as miraculous considering the state of the vehicle.

Another detail that drew attention online was the fact that the car automatically called emergency services after the impact. Veasley explained that the built-in emergency system contacted 911 while she was still trapped in the wreckage, which may have helped emergency responders arrive quicker. Social media users were left emotional after seeing the destroyed vehicle and hearing that the teenager survived. Many called it a miracle, while others used the incident to warn people about drunk driving and reckless speeding.

The visual on the left showed medical emergencies trying to remove Demi from the car. Image: @nbcnews

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

The internet commands fastening of seatbelt

Tlinda wrote:

“Nothing but God.”

Kay wrote:

“I hope she’s okay mentally, too. Wow. 😭”

Chris wrote:

“She sued and won 70 million dollars”

Kai wrote:

“This is exactly why seatbelts are important”

Amara asked:

“Do you think she could still drive the car?”

ABiM_AjhA wrote:

“The importance of seat belts and prayer.”

Cham Lamb wrote:

“She is beautiful! God saved her! 🙏”

Liquidbee wrote:

“I would literally never drive again.”

Regan wrote:

“I’m so glad she’s okay.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about car accidents

Source: Briefly News