Popular content creator and influencer Ghost Hlubi has been involved in a car accident

According to reports, the media personality crashed his luxury car into another vehicle, raising concerns online about his well-being

The comment section was a mixture of jokes and criticism as people weighed in on Ghost's strange accident

Popular content creator and actor Ghost Hlubi found himself at the centre of a digital firestorm after he was involved in a car accident with his BMW.

Reports indicate that on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, Ghost, real name Khanya Hlubi, crashed his luxury car into a Toyota Corolla.

Footage surfaced showing the content creator getting out of his car in the middle of the road, after colliding into the driver's side of the Corolla. The video captured people gathered around the vehicles, and while the circumstances of the crash remain unknown, there was significant damage to both cars.

The video instantly went viral, garnering thousands of views and interactions, and raised major concerns about Ghost's well-being.

Addressing the accident on his Instagram story, Ghost reassured his supporters and followers that he was doing well. This, after messages of concern began to flood his feed, with many fearing the worst after seeing the mangled state of the cars.

"Guys, I'm good. Thank you, God, for everything."

Ghost Hlubi crashed his BMW into a Toyota Corolla. Images: ghost.hlubi

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, a fraction of the online community directed its attention to Ghost's car, questioning whether it was truly his after past rumours that he rented all the luxury vehicles he drove for content. Some jokingly wondered if the insurance claim would reveal who actually owns the vehicle.

As the video made the rounds online, a sigh of relief swept through his core fan base as more people awaited more details about the crash.

Watch the aftermath of Ghost Hlubi's accident below.

Social media reacts to Ghost Hlubi's accident

The online community weighed in on Ghost Hlubi's car crash. Read some of their comments below.

primevic_777 joked:

"Imagine getting involved in an accident with a Toyota Corolla while you are driving a BMW that you rented. I'd call Seemah same time."

MohaleMotaung_ speculated:

"What I got from the glimpse of the video, he was driving and texting."

Sunflowerreal said:

"He must be really, really rich to afford that car."

VusiMphazima76 speculated:

"No insurance there, I can guarantee that."

Meanwhile, others were quick to troll Ghost's R20,000 Balenciaga boots and blame them for causing the accident.

RichmanSekatane trolled:

"Look at those gumboots, no wonder he crashed!"

Evidence_Shongw said:

"Obviously, you’ll crash driving with those shoes."

Ngwako_Ndindwa laughed:

"Blame it on the shoes."

