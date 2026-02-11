“Best Give-Away Thus Far”: Delivery Driver’s Grand Gift From Popular Content Creators Wows SA
- A delivery driver was stunned to find out that he had received a grand gift from the Drea Boys
- The man had the option of choosing money or a mystery gift, which would help him with his deliveries
- Social media users commended the content creators for their generosity and hoped to get the same luck
Content creators Dream Boys, known for gifting people grand prizes, surprised a Mr D delivery driver with a brand-new motorbike. Their generosity warmed many people's hearts.
On 11 February 2026, the gents showed how they approached the uniformed driver in a parking lot and asked whether he wanted R100 or a mystery gift. Knowing who the Dream Boys were and following them on social media, the man chose the mystery gift, which is always much better than money!
After asking the man if he rents his motorbike, which he does, the Dream Boys directed him to a parked motorbike and told him it was his. The driver was visibly elated to see his prize and took it for a spin.
Watch the TikTok video posted on Dream Boys' account below:
Dream Boys' gift excites the internet
Local members of the online community gathered in the comment section to applaud the content creators for taking a financial burden off the delivery driver's shoulders with the new motorbike.
A happy @mishqa_gee exclaimed:
"Best give-away thus far!"
@abdulazeezstell96 added under the post:
"Life-changing opportunity. Awesome."
@liamdiedricks asked the public:
"Why am I smiling?"
Hoping to get the same kind of luck, @riaanbizz wrote in the comment section:
"Will I even meet these guys in my lifetime?"
@adie64150 shared with everyone involved:
"Congrats to the guy. Thanks for blessing him with his own bike, Dream Boys. May you stay blessed."
Source: Briefly News
