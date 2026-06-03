JOHANNESBURG— The City of Johannesburg has admitted that it lacks the resources to provide alternative accommodation for residents currently living in derelict and hijacked buildings. This financial constraint has stalled the municipality's plans to clean up and upgrade the inner city, which requires rehousing current occupants before any rebuilding can take place.

The City of Johannesburg is battling hijacked buildings. Image: Michele Spatari / AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa, urban planning expert Professor Marie Huchzermeyer stated that the issue stems from decades of housing shortages and architectural neglect dating back to the 1980s. Huchzermeyer explained that many occupants are ordinary workers and families seeking proximity to jobs, schools, and transport, who often have no power against illegal rent collectors.

Johannesburg faces inner city housing challenges

Huchzermeyer warned against simple evictions, noting that forcing residents out would create a problem of extensive homelessness. She advised that instead of waiting for lucrative private sector solutions, the municipality must examine its own asset portfolio within the inner city. The town planning expert highlighted that there are numerous empty, unoccupied buildings standing vacant across the city that could be utilized.

Huchzermeyer suggested that if residents are able to pay rent and make financial contributions, some of these existing structures can certainly be upgraded to address the housing crisis effectively. The City continues to battle hijacked building syndicates and mayor Dada Morero recently noted that syndicates operate hijacked buildings.

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Hijacked building converted

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the City of Johannesburg converted a hijacked building into a student accommodation. The City received praise from the public.

Source: Briefly News