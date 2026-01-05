Beyond the general economic and emotional struggles of 2025, it was a particularly sombre year for artists hailing from Limpopo

Even as a new wave of talent began to dominate the charts, the joy of their breakthrough was frequently overshadowed by a series of tragic road accidents during their travels

We take a look at the seven Limpopo stars who were involved in these frightening wrecks, including the one talent we tragically lost

The Limpopo artists who were involved in car accidents in 2025.

Beyond the charts and the sold-out shows, 2025 dealt a devastating hand to Limpopo’s brightest talents, leaving a trail of broken glass and broken hearts across the province's highways.

For the Limpopo music scene, the year was supposed to be of breakthroughs, as the Lekompo genre made its mark in the music scene, pioneered by stars like Shebeshxt and Kharishma.

Instead, it became a year of survival as a wave of horrific car crashes left the industry mourning one star and praying for the recovery of several others.

Briefly News takes a deep dive into the accidents that dominated local news channels and topped social media trends.

1. Shebeshxt

In July 2025, one year after losing his daughter in a horrific accident, Shebeshxt was involved in a car crash that left his Volkswagen Golf badly damaged.

With a lengthy history of reckless driving, the Ambulance hitmaker's latest crash signalled to many fans that he is far from "changing his ways."

Shebeshxt was involved in a car accident in July 2025.

2. Chymamusique and DJ Poizen

Famous musician DJ Poizen lost his life along with five others in a head-on collision in Limpopo.

At the time, he was travelling with his friend and fellow DJ, Chymamusique, who miraculously survived the crash but was left with scars and lifelong memories of the horrific incident.

3. Kharishma

On 31 October, Lekompo's first lady, Kharishma, was rushed to the hospital after being involved in a devastating car accident.

As she fought for her life in the hospital, it was later revealed that her driver had tragically passed away.

4. Kaycherlow

Rising star Kaycherlow's accident allegedly occurred while he was on his way to a show in the early hours of Sunday, 7 December.

News of the wreckage circulated on social media, igniting a wave of concern and messages of well-wishes from fans and the online community.

5. Makhadzi

On the morning of New Year's Eve, Makhadzi was involved in a serious accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg. She was en route to headline a major New Year’s Eve crossover event in Tshwane.

6. Tribby WaDi BhoZza

21-year-old Lekompo star Tribby WaDi BhoZza miraculously walked away with minor injuries after he and his team were involved in a high-impact crash late Saturday night, 3 January 2026, while on route to Seshego.

It was later revealed that he was travelling to an event. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the collision.

