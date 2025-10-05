Fan-favourite artist Chymamusique previously shared on his social media account, who caused the car accident that claimed his friend's life

Chymamusique recently gave an update about his health to his fans on his X account since he was discharged from the hospital

South Africans took to his X post over the weekend to comfort him and to encourage him to never give up

Chymamusique says a truck driver caused the fatal car accident. Image: Chymamusique

Limpopo-born artist Chymamusique, real name Collen Mmotla, has revealed who caused the car accident that ended DJ Poizen's life.

Mmotla recently bid farewell to DJ Poizen, who died in a horror car crash on Saturday, 30 August 2025.

Chymamusique has been sharing his health update on social media since he was released from the hospital in September 2025.

The multi-award-winning musician revealed on his Instagram story on Friday, 3 October 2025, that a truck driver caused the fatal car accident that claimed the life of his friend.

"Truck drivers, please have mercy on us. Brief description: A truck caused our accident and ran away. Investigators are busy trying to find the truck, etc. But, for now, we give it all to God. Sorry for the pain. God will make a way, one day. Hit and run," wrote the DJ.

South Africans also cheered the musician when he posted a photo of himself walking for the first time since his accident on his X account on Saturday, 4 October 2025.

South Africans comment on Chymamusique's latest post

@Real_Precious_M commented:

"God is really alive. I also came out of a bad accident. Only God knows. He gave us a second chance. 🥹💯 I will continue to praise him."

@undercovard responded:

"All things work together for them who love God, those who are called according to his purpose. Your journey is still ahead, Amen."

@TM_Unfiltered wrote:

"The people who got burned in the other car you guys collided with were only getting buried today, as a DNA test had to determine each of them. We are grateful that you made it out in one piece; it's a miracle indeed. Speedy recovery."

@lorrenzom replied

"You are coming back nicely, mos (it means) next month we will be jogging together."

@ThatoMalau said:

"Oh Mokone, re leboga modimo, (we thank God). You fought hard from the ICU to slowly walking. In December, you will be completely fine. More strength to you daily."

@mikezwini87 commented:

Give your life to Christ. You have been given a second chance. Some didn't get that chance."

@fisothelonging reacted:

"There's a verse in Psalms, 'I will not die but live to proclaim the goodness of the Lord'. It's a miracle ka for real🙌🏾🙏🏾."

Mzansi reacts to DJ Chymamusique’s health update

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African music producer DJ Chymamusique was involved in a fatal car crash, which landed him in the ICU.

The online and gossip page MDNews recently shared his health update since he has been hospitalised.

Many netizens were saddened by the health update they saw, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

