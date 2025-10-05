Fan-favourite South African entertainer Celeste Ntuli was recently involved in a car crash on her way to a show in Secunda

Ntuli, who is famously known for her performance on Isibaya , recently bagged the Best Comedian Award

South Africans and fans of the comedian took to social media to comment on her car accident that almost claimed her life

'Isibaya' star Celeste Ntuli says she was in a proper near-death experience after the car accident. Image: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Former Isibaya actress Celeste Ntuli has opened up about her recent car accident, which almost claimed her life.

Ntuli, who recently bagged the Best Comedian Award, discussed her car crash on her social media account.

The comedian also previously had social media talking when she tackled obesity in a witty war.

The award-winning comedian shared photos of her car crash on her Facebook account on Saturday, 4 October 2025.

She captioned the post: "Grateful for life! Happy Saturday, everyone. @jaecoosouthafrica, thank you, the car saved my life. 👑❤️💫🙏🏿🇿🇦🌍👑. Live, love, laugh, light, and land."

Ntuli also revealed in a video that she was involved in a car accident last Friday, on the 26th of September 2025, on her way to a show in Secunda, in Gauteng province.

"It was a proper near-death experience, and the car, they are still sorting it out. And of course, there are so many issues with that because it's a sponsored car," says the star.

The entertainer adds that she's thankful for the car as it saved her life.

South Africans react to the comedian's post

Sibongile Manqele wrote:

"Oh shame, Sisi, thank God you survived, and the car is insured; they wouldn't have given it to you without one."

Sanele Yekwa responded:

"Thanks God, you are safe and still alive. I'm so relieved to see you're doing okay, and I wish you all the best in your future endeavors."

Nthabiseng Pelle said:

"Askies, my sister, we are grateful for your gift of life, it’s by the Grace of God."

Nozipho N B Ngubane replied:

"I am so sorry, 😞 sweetheart. Thank God you are safe. 🙏🏾 We love you."

Nomfanelo Nomnyamazane wrote:

"I am sorry, Sisi, for what you went through. We thank God for your precious life."

Eddie Ndlovu commented:

"I am glad you are safe, sis wami (my sister). God’s favourite child. He still has a lot of plans for you. Keep praying, He has shown you how much he loves and protects his loved ones 🙏🏾."

Nomsa Phande replied:

"Thank God you are okay, all Glory to the most high God, as for your car, it will be fixed by His grace."

'Isibaya' actress Celeste Ntuli shared photos of her car accident on her Facebook account. Images CelesteNtuli

Source: Facebook

Chymamusique reveals who caused the car accident

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite artist Chymamusique shared on his social media account that a truck driver caused the car accident that claimed his friend's life.

Chymamusique also recently gave an update about his health to his fans on his X account since he was discharged from the hospital.

South Africans took to his X post over the weekend to comfort him and to encourage him to never give up.

Source: Briefly News