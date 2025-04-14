Multi-talented South African comedian Celeste Ntuli walked away with the coveted prize at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards

She shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. expressing gratitude and said that the award came at a perfect time in her career

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages

Celeste Ntuli won the Comedian of the Year award. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Celeste Ntuli is beaming with joy after winning the prestigious Comedian of the Year Award at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards held on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The award wouldn’t have come at a better time, as Celeste Ntuli disclosed that she is celebrating 20 years as a comedian. The comedian was honoured at an awards ceremony held at The Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City, Johannesburg.

Celeste Ntuli wins Comedian of the Year award

An elated Celeste Ntuli took to her Instagram page after winning the Comedian of the Year Award at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards.

She shared pictures of herself on stage at the awards ceremony rocking an Amelia Wearhouse outfit.

The former Isibaya actress paired the pictures with a caption reacting to her win. Celeste Ntuli stated that the award couldn’t have come at a perfect time in her career as a comedian. She said:

“Grateful last night was magic. I am the comedian of the year 2025. Celebrating 20 years as a comedian, this couldn’t have come at the right time. God’s timing is perfect timing! Delayed, not denied! Thank you so much @savannacider @comicschoiceawards.”

Fans congratulate Celeste Ntuli

In the comments, fans and entertainment industry colleagues congratulated the 45-year-old comedian on winning the award. Here are some of the reactions:

refilwemodiselle recounted:

“So well deserved. What did I say to you that night about 2 years ago? 😍!!!!! The best is unfolding for your heart Sis ♥️. @celestentuli KHUPHUKA 🕯️🫂”

Yayarsa complimented:

“Congratulations! I legit thought you always win this because you are funny every day, every year.”

abeseopela said:

“Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥 you definitely deserve this win. I am happy that I was there to witness it all. What a moment ❤️”

tumisho11 replied:

“I’m over the moon 😍❤️🔥🙌so proud of you. You deserve this and so much more. Love you 😘 #berekamosadi👑💫”

Kaybaebayyy gushed:

“I’m so proud of you and so honoured to have made magic with you. 💛 Celeste Ntuli, madame wae ja papa na - comedian of the year. Up, and up we go!”

Celeste Ntuli honours Brenda Fassie

Since breaking onto the comedy scene, Celeste Ntuli has starred in productions such as Looking For Love, Big Nunu’s Little Heist, 10 Days in Sun City, Lockdown and Trippin’ with Skhumba.

The comedienne also paid homage to the late veteran South African musician Brenda Fassie with a comedy show, Celeste Ntuli and Da Big Dudes.

The first show was held at Emperor's Palace on 25 August 2023 and featured comedians Tats Nkonzo, Isaac Gampu, Roni Modimola, Chris Mapane and Felix Hlophe as Da Big Dudes. Ntuli partnered with Comedy Central and BET for the show. She also received a stamp of approval from Bongani Fassie.

Celeste Ntuli wins Mzansi's hearts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Celeste Ntuli won the hearts of South Africans after appearing on Podcast and Chill as a special guest in November 2021.

Celeste Ntuli touched on a few sensitive topics with MacG, and left Mzansi in awe by her wisdom and wit. Mzansi was taken aback by her eloquence on touchy subjects such as mental health, land and gender roles.

