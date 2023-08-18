Celeste Ntuli has a new show in the works and can't wait to hit the stage to do what she loves

The comedienne is gearing up to celebrate her birthday with a comedy show, Celeste Ntuli and Da Big Dudes , featuring some big names in the comedic space

Celeste also promises surprise performances for her show and says it will be lovely

Comedienne Celeste Ntuli is gearing up for her upcoming comedy show in partnership with Comedy Central and BET.

Source: Instagram

Comedienne Celeste Ntuli is gearing up for her upcoming comedy show in partnership with Comedy Central and BET. Celeste Ntuli and Da Big Dudes pays homage to the 1980s group, Brenda and The Big Dudes, and is set to be an unforgettable experience.

Celeste Ntuli's inspiration for the project

Talking to IOL, Celeste stated that she chose the name because of her ability to hold and entertain a crowd.

"A female comedian will be the big dude as long as she is big in her stand-up and big enough to have a great set and can be a headliner on her own."

She went on to say that she wanted a line-up of hilarious comedians who have industry experience. Da Big Dudes are comedians Tats Nkonzo, Isaac Gampu, Roni Modimola, Chris Mapane and Felix Hlophe. Celeste shared the news on her social media pages and is looking forward to a wonderful night.

The show will take place at Emperor's Palace on 25 August.

Brenda and the Big Dudes' legacy

Brenda and the Big Dudes was a South African group that was formed in 1983. The group consisted of Brenda Fassie, Job Mlangeni, Desmond Malotana, Rufus Klaas, Dumisane Ngubeni and David Mabaso.

They rose to fame after the release of their hit song, Weekend Special, from their album of the same name.

Mabaso is the single living member of the group and was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 2023 Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians Awards.

Celeste encourages women to go into comedy

Celeste empowers women to try their hand at comedy and not be discouraged by it being male-dominated.

