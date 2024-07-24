Bongani Fassie recently put his stamp of approval on Celeste Ntuli's comedy show

The beloved comedienne is gearing up for another instalment of the Celeste Ntuli and Da Big Dudes, inspired by Brenda Fassie's group

Mzansi gushed over Bongz and Celeste, and admired Bongz for always being down to earth

Celeste Ntuli received Bongani Fassie's approval when he endorsed the comedienne's show, which was inspired by his mom.

Celeste Ntuli shows love to Bongani Fassie

Our fave, Celeste Ntuli, is getting ready for the upcoming Celeste Ntuli and Da Big Dudes shows taking place in August 2024.

The show pays homage to Brenda Fassie's group from the 80s, Brenda and The Big Dudes, which produced the South African hit song, Weekend Special.

So it was only fitting that Celeste asks for Bongani Fassie's blessing for the shows.

The two recently bumped into each other, and Celeste revealed in a video how she used to party with MaBrr and is now back on the road thanks to her legacy:

"I'm reaping from Celeste and Big Dudes because of his mom, and it is endorsed."

In response to Celeste's post, Bongz posted a lengthy comment singing her praises:

"Celeste Ntuli, you are a shining star. Your journey is inspiring, your talent is unmatched, and your impact on the comedy scene is monumental. Thank you for all you do, for your laughter, your light, and your unwavering support for your peers. I endorse your movement with nothing but love and heavenly blessings."

Mzansi reacts to Celeste Ntuli's post

Netizens were moved to tears and showed love to both Celeste and Bongz:

nyakallosedikane said:

"You have got to love Bongani Fassie, man. Yoh."

nqabzanamaya showed love to Celeste:

"They can’t make me hate you, @celestentuli; you’re a breath of fresh air."

naledi_yamiso_ wrote:

"Bongani is such a lover; he's always showing love."

misskedi1 posted:

"So happy for @bonganifassie; all this is well deserved."

calvin_mogatusi showed love to Bongz:

"I'm so impressed with Bongani Fassie; I experienced the maturity in talent, even when you were still with Da L.E.S."

Bongani Fassie honours late mother

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bongani Fassie's plan to honour his late mom, Brenda, on the anniversary of her death.

The musician put together a show to pay homage to MaBrr's legacy 20 years after her untimely death.

