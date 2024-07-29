Bonang Matheba is back and gearing up for the premiere of her anticipated series, B'Dazzled

The media mogul shared a preview for the show's first episode, where she hinted at some major developments in her romantic life

Mzansi can't wait to tune into the show and have already set their reminders for the official premiere

Fans are counting the hours until the premiere of Bonang Matheba's long-awaited series, B'Dazzled, and it's expected to be monumental!

Bonang Matheba drops bombshell on B'Dazzled trailer

Our girl, Bonang Matheba, knows how to make people talk, and she is the main topic of discussion after announcing the return of her reality TV show, B'Dazzled.

Coming from the launch of her non-alcoholic BNG Sparkling Wine, Bonang is chasing another bag, and fans are in for a hell of a ride!

In a statement, the media mogul promised a look into her personal relationships, her recent birthday party, and a glimpse of her new house.

Not only that, but we're also promised a sneak peek at gone-girl Bonang, who is said to be madly in love, and as Briefly News reported, the renowned presenter found love in the arms of a handsome businessman who allegedly co-produced the show!

In the short trailer, Bonang is seen in consultation with famed event planner, Precious "The Planner" Thamaga-Mazibuko, where the media mogul hinted that her wedding and children were on the way, suggesting that she would require Precious' assistance:

"My wedding is coming up, also the children are coming as well."

In a cutaway, Bonang let out a schoolgirl giggle, saying she can't reveal much and that viewers will have to wait and see. B'Dazzled officially premieres on 29 July 2024, 6 PM on SABC 3, DSTV channel 193.

Mzansi reacts to B'Dazzled trailer

Oh, fans are eating it up and can't wait to watch their girl B do her thing:

sirkitsothihira was excited:

"We're about to be blessed with new TikTok sounds!"

zuki_lamani said:

"Yoh, bawo, an answered prayer. I can’t wait!"

queeniso_ hyped Bonang up:

"Giving the people what they want!"

caramel_elandy announced:

"Everyone in the house at 6 pm, B said it!"

cookingwithzanele wrote:

"The way I'm so excited!"

zanelepotelwa posted:

"Oh, honey! We’re about to B'Dazzled."

Bonang Matheba answers Makhadzi's call

In more Bonang Matheba updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality giving Makhadzi the answer she had been waiting for.

This after the Limpopo singer announced her one-woman show, saying she would be delighted to have B introduce her.

