Bonang Matheba's reality show B'Dazzled is back on TV and is set to premiere on Monday, 29 July 2024

The media personality's reality show will be broadcast on SABC 3, now known as S3

After the entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela posted about Matheba's show premiere on Twitter (X)

Bonang Matheba’s ‘B’Dazzled’ is set to Premiere in July 2024. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Our girl, Bonang Matheba, is ready to let her fans and followers in her private life again with her reality show, B'Dazzled.

South African media personality Bonang Matheba is ready to have her fans at the edge of their seats as her reality show B'Dazzled is about to air on TV soon.

Previously, the House of BNG founder announced that she signed a deal with SABC 3, which is now known as S3, to broadcast her reality show B'Dazzled. Earlier, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared on his Twitter (X) page that Matheba's show will premiere on Monday, 29 July 2024, on S3.

He wrote:

"Bonang’s Reality Show on SABC. There are six, 46 minutes, episodes. The show is a co-production between Bonang Matheba Entertainment & Cake Media with Bonang and David Phume as executive producers. B’Dazzled starts Monday, July 29, at 18h00 on S3."

See the post below:

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the Head of Channel S3, Sane Zondi, said:

"We recognise Bonang as a proven ratings magnet, as evidenced by her success on S3 and other SABC platforms. We have strategically acquired this new series to boost our ratings, aligning with our second-quarter goal of enhancing globally standard entertainment and strengthening our brand position.

"Bonang exudes the same brand values of fiercely achieving your goals, owning your personal narrative and living an accomplished life that S3 champions in all our audiences. We hope audiences will be reinspired to keep pursuing their goals and build an impactful life."

