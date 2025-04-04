Peter Dinklage's net worth: what the 'Game of Thrones' star earns

Fans have been curious to uncover Peter Dinklage's net worth following his outstanding performance as Jady in the 2024 American crime comedy film, The Brothers. Expressed in millions, his fortune reflects Dinklage's acting career over three decades.

Peter gained widespread recognition for his role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones .

. Dinklage has been nominated for and won multiple awards for his commendable acting skills.

for his commendable acting skills. The Game of Thrones star suffers from achondroplasia, a genetic condition that inhibits his bones from growing, hence his short stature.

Peter Dinklage's profile summary

Full name Peter Hayden Dinklage Gender Male Date of birth June 11, 1969 Age 55 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Morristown, New Jersey, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 4 feet 5 inches Weight 50 kg (approx) Father John Carl Dinklage Mother Diane Dinklage Siblings Jonathan Relationship status Married Wife Erica Schmidt Children Two Education Delbarton School and Bennington College Profession Actor and producer

Peter Dinklage's net worth and assets

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Peter Dinklage's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $25 million, making him a millionaire. His fortune is primarily attributed to his illustrious career in acting.

Peter Dinklage at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "The Thicket" at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on August 28, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Araya Doheny

Peter Dinklage's house

Peter resides in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, alongside his wife and two children. Additionally, he has another house in Ulster County, New York.

During a 2015 interview with The Guardian, he discussed where he stays. Peter said,

People see actors at red-carpet events and think that applies to my whole life, but it really doesn’t. I live in New York and I have a little place in the woods where I tend my garden

Peter Dinklage's wife, Erica Schmidt, also revealed that they previously lived in Chelsea, Manhattan, New York, but had to relocate after being bombarded by fans following the hit of Game of Thrones. She said,

We lived in Chelsea [in Manhattan] for a while, and we had a dog, a very big dog that had to be walked a lot. And this was probably season three of Thrones. And he started walking down the street, and all of these people came I don't know where they were coming from, from the restaurants—and it was, like, 30 people, you know, 'Peter! Peter! Tyrion!' coming towards him.

What was Peter Dinklage's net worth before Game of Thrones?

Before being featured in HBO's fantasy film Game of Thrones, Peter's net worth was relatively low compared to his current fortune. However, he was not struggling financially as he had already established himself by appearing in top films like The Station Agent (2003), Elf (2003), and Living in Oblivion (1995).

Peter Dinklage at Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" premiere at Kings Theatre on June 05, 2023, in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo

What are the sources of Peter Dinklage's salary?

Peter Dinklage's salary primarily stems from his acting and producing career. He debuted his acting in 1995 in the film Living in Oblivion.

However, his breakthrough came in 2003 when he played Finbar MacBride in The Station Agent. He has since appeared in over 98 movies and TV shows, according to IMDb. Peter has also ventured into film production and currently boasts eleven producing credits.

Who was the highest-paid actor in Game of Thrones?

According to Harper's BAZAAR, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau were reportedly the highest-paid actors in the 2010s film franchise.

Peter Dinklage at the Tribeca Festival world premiere screening of "American Dreamer" on June 11, 2022, in New York City. Photo by Angela Weiss

How much was Peter Dinklage paid for the Brothers?

Dinklage reportedly earned $4 million as Jady in Brothers, a 2024 American crime comedy film. This makes him the highest-paid actor in the movie, with Josh Brolin and Glen Close taking second and third place with $2 million and $500,000 respectively.

How much did Peter Dinklage make per episode of GOT?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Peter Dinklage's salary per episode of Game of Thrones is estimated to be between $1.1 million and $1.2 million during the show's last two seasons. For seasons 5 and 6, he bagged an impressive $10 million for the twenty episodes, $500,000 per episode.

Peter Dinklage at the 70th Emmy Awards - Press Room at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

Trivia

Dinklage graduated from Bennington College in 1991 with a drama degree and delivered the commencement address in 2012.

Dinklage, whose full name is Peter Hayden Dinklage (age 55 years as of March 2025), was born in Morristown, New Jersey, United States, on June 11, 1969

His breakthrough role was in The Station Agent (2003), a film written specifically for him, which earned him critical acclaim and award nominations.

(2003), a film written specifically for him, which earned him critical acclaim and award nominations. Initially hesitant about joining Game of Thrones , Peter agreed after learning his character would be a "romantic, real human being" rather than a fantasy stereotype.

, Peter agreed after learning his character would be a "romantic, real human being" rather than a fantasy stereotype. American television producer George R.R. Martin chose Dinklage for the role of Tyrion and stated he could not imagine anyone else playing the character.

Hayden has been married to theatre director Erica Schmidt since 2005, and they have two children.

Growing up, Hayden was bitter about his dwarfism but has since learned to accept his condition.

Peter Dinklage's net worth showcases his decades-long showbiz industry career. Popular for portraying Tyrion Lannister on the HBO television series Game of Thrones, Dinklage won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series a record four times, solidifying his position in the film industry.

