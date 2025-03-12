15 best movies like Anyone But You for romantic comedy fans

The 2023 film Anyone But You saw a resurgence in the beloved romantic comedy genre that dominated the last 20 years. Thankfully, there are many rom-coms to check out if you enjoyed the popular film. What should you watch if you liked Anyone But You?

Anyone But You grossed $220 million worldwide at the box office. Photo: Brendon Thorne and John Lamparski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Anyone But You was released on December 22, 2023.

was released on Although the film got mixed reviews from critics , it was considered successful and grossed $220 million worldwide at the box office.

, it was considered successful and at the box office. The film is praised for encouraging the return of romantic comedies to theatres.

15 movies similar to Anyone But You

Here are 15 popular rom-com movies to watch if you like Anyone But You sourced from online references, including Google reviews and Forbes:

Movie Year of release Google reviews rating The Proposal 2009 4.5/5 No Hard Feelings 2023 3.5/5 When Harry Met Sally 1989 4.6/5 The Idea of You 2024 4.3/5 10 Things I Hate About You 1999 4.7/5 The Wedding Singer 1998 4.6/5 Forgetting Sarah Marshall 2008 4.3/5 My Best Friend’s Wedding 1997 3.4/5 Rye Lane 2023 4.8/5 Plus One 2019 4.2/5 Palm Springs 2020 4.5/5 How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days 2003 4.5/5 Set it Up 2018 4.1/5 Crazy, Stupid, Love 2011 4.5/5 Much Ado About Nothing 1993 4.8/5

15. The Proposal

Release date: 2009

2009 Running time: 1 hour, 48 minutes

1 hour, 48 minutes Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Reviews: 4.5/5 on Google

The Proposal is a light-hearted rom-com like Anyone But You, starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. Sandra stars as publishing form editor Margaret, who convinces her assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds) to marry her to avoid deportation to Canada. However, things erupt into chaos when the duo visit Andrew's hometown and encounter his family.

14. No Hard Feelings

Release date: 2023

2023 Running time: 1 hour, 43 minutes

1 hour, 43 minutes Rating: Restricted (R)

Restricted (R) Reviews: 3.5/5 on Google

Anyone But You is often compared to the 2023 hit, No Hard Feelings. Beloved American actress Jennifer Lawrence stars as Maddie, a woman who agrees to date a wealthy couple's awkward 19-year-old soon for money to save her childhood home. The son, unaware of the agreement, proves to be a bigger challenge than expected for Maddie, who risks losing it all if she fails in her quest.

13. When Harry Met Sally

Release date: 1989

1989 Running time: 1 hour, 36 minutes

1 hour, 36 minutes Rating: Restricted (R)

Restricted (R) Reviews: 4.6/5 on Google

When Harry Met Sally is considered a timeless classic starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. Graduates Sally and Harry meet during a chance encounter, resulting in a short-term friendship. Fate reunites them five years later, and the former friends are forced to face their true feelings regarding one another.

12. The Idea of You

Release date: 2024

2024 Running time: 1 hour, 55 minutes

1 hour, 55 minutes Rating: Restricted (R)

Restricted (R) Reviews: 4.3/5 on Google

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine bring this movie which is similar to Anyone But You on Netflix to life. The Idea of You sees a 40-year-old single mom engage in an unexpected relationship with a 24-year-old boy band singer, blending themes of societal expectations and the complexities of modern relationships.

11. 10 Things I Hate About You

Release date: 1999

1999 Running time: 1 hour, 37 minutes

1 hour, 37 minutes Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Reviews: 4.7/5 on Google

10 Things I Hate About You sees a star-studded cast with Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and the late Heath Ledger. Based on Shakespeare's play, The Taming of the Shrew, high schooler Cameron (Joseph) immediately falls for popular girl Bianca (Larisa Oleynik). However, he cannot date her unless her sister, Kat (Julia) also dates. Patrick (Heath) is secretly paid to date her, with complex consequences.

10. The Wedding Singer

Release date: 1998

1998 Running time: 1 hour, 35 minutes

1 hour, 35 minutes Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Reviews: 4.6/5 on Google

Anyone But You's plot is largely centred around a wedding, and what better rom-com to follow up the film than Adam Sandler's The Wedding Singer. Wedding singer Robbie Hart (Adam) meets waitress Julia (Drew Barrymore) and promises to sing at her wedding. Although set up to live separate lives with different people, the duo's friendship grows complicated as they grow closer.

9. Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Release date: 2008

2008 Running time: 1 hour, 51 minutes

1 hour, 51 minutes Rating: Restricted (R)

Restricted (R) Reviews: 4.3/5 on Google

You cannot mention good movies on Netflix without listing Forgetting Sarah Marshall. This endearing, unexpected love story unfolds amidst the visually stunning background of scenic Hawaii. Jason Segel stars as Peter Bretter, a hapless man who goes on a Hawaiian vacation after his famous girlfriend, Sarah (Kristen Bell) unexpectedly breaks up with him. He quickly realises Sarah booked into the same resort with her new boyfriend, rockstar Aldous Snow (Russell Brand).

8. My Best Friend’s Wedding

Release date: 1997

1997 Running time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

1 hour, 45 minutes Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Reviews: 3.4/5 on Google

Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, and Cameron Diaz head this star-studded cast in the 90s classic, My Best Friend’s Wedding. Julianne (Julia) is surprised when her best friend, Michael (Dermot), announces he is getting married to Kimberley (Cameron). Experiencing a strong sense of mixed emotions, Julianne sabotages the wedding to win Michael over.

7. Rye Lane

Release date: 2023

2023 Running time: 1 hour, 22 minutes

1 hour, 22 minutes Rating: Restricted (R)

Restricted (R) Reviews: 4.8/5 on Google

One of the best movies like Anyone But You is the 2023 comedy romance, Rye Lane. The movie stars David Jonsson as Dom and Vivian Oparah as Yas. Dom and Yas are two twenty-somethings who are both reeling from their respective bad break-ups. The duo connect over an eventful day in South London.

6. Plus One

Release date: 2019

2019 Running time: 1 hour, 39 minutes

1 hour, 39 minutes Rating: Restricted (R)

Restricted (R) Reviews: 4.2/5 on Google

Plus One is another romantic comedy that sees a wedding being the centre of the unfolding chaos between characters. The film stars Maya Erskine as Alice and Jack Quaid as Ben, two college friends who have remained single for years. They make a pact to attend every wedding together pretending to be a couple, unintentionally complicating their friendship.

5. Palm Springs

Release date: 2020

2020 Running time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

1 hour, 30 minutes Rating: Restricted (R)

Restricted (R) Reviews: 4.5/5 on Google

The 2020 comedy romance Palm Springs is a movie similar to Anyone but You, starring Andy Samberg as Nyles, and Cristin Milioti as Sarah. Nyles and Sarah find themselves stuck in a time loop, experiencing the same day on repeat. The duo are drawn to each other, but unexpected revelations threaten to sabotage their romance.

4. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Release date: 2003

2003 Running time: 1 hour, 56 minutes

1 hour, 56 minutes Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Reviews: 4.5/5 on Google

Widely considered the number one romantic movie of all time, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days stars Kate Hudson as Andie Anderson and Matthew McConaughey as Benjamin Barry. Magazine writer Andie meets marketing executive Benjamin after she chooses to write a special column regarding how women push men away. Benjamin also has a secret agenda, aiming to win a work bet.

3. Set it Up

Release date: 2018

2018 Running time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

1 hour, 45 minutes Rating: Restricted ( R)

Restricted R) Reviews: 4.1/5 on Google

Set it Up stars Anyone But You's leading man, Glen Powell as Charlie Young and Zoey Deutch as Harper Moore. Harper and Charlie are overworked assistants who work in the same building. They work together to set their bosses up, hoping to alleviate their work stress.

2. Crazy, Stupid, Love

Release date: 2011

2011 Running time: 1 hour, 58 minutes

1 hour, 58 minutes Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Reviews: 4.5/5 on Google

Among the top picks for romantic movies like Anyone But You is Crazy, Stupid, Love. It follows the complex love lives of various individuals brought together by a degree of separation, with Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) at its centre. Cal is left reeling after his wife, Emily (Julianne Moore) asks for a divorce. When he meets charismatic Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), he embraces his newfound freedom with unexpected and complex consequences.

1. Much Ado About Nothing

Release date: 1993

1993 Running time: 1 hour, 55 minutes

1 hour, 55 minutes Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Reviews: 4.8/5 on Google

Often compared to Anyone but You, the cult classic Much Ado About Nothing stars Kenneth Branagh (Benedick), Emma Thompson (Beatrice), Kate Beckinsale (Hero), Robert Sean Leonard (Claudio), and Denzel Washington (Don Pedro). Based on the Shakespearean play of the same title, Hero and Claudio, with the help of Don Pedro, trick sparring partners Benedick and Beatrice into revealing their true feelings to one another.

What is the number one romance movie?

Countless romance films have captivated audiences and become blockbusters following their release, but the following are considered the most popular within the genre:

The Notebook (2004)

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Titanic (1997)

Serendipity (2001)

You've Got Mail (1998)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

What do you call a person who is addicted to movies?

Some individuals take a keen interest in film and are called cinephiles, cinemaphiles, filmophiles, or film/movie buffs. 'Cinephilia' refers to a general passion for films, film theories, and criticism.

Although Anyone But You caused a resurgence in the romantic comedy genre, rom-coms remain one of the most popular genres within the film industry. The above-mentioned 15 movies are must-sees for those looking for feel-good romance movies with a comedic spin.

READ ALSO: Top 15 highest-paid South African actors and their net worths

Talented actors play an integral role in bringing films to life. Briefly.co.za wrote an article regarding South Africa's top actors, and how much they are worth.

Who are the top 15 highest-paid South African actors? This article discusses the wealthiest local actors and their net worths.

Source: Briefly News