Heath Ledger’s relationships: The women he loved and dated

Heath Ledger was an Australian actor best known for his role as the Joker in The Dark Knight. With his unique talent and undeniable charisma, he was adored by his audience and attracted considerable attention from some of Hollywood’s most talented women. Heath Ledger’s relationships are a testament to some of the great loves of his life.

Heath Ledger during the 2006 screening of Candy (L). The late actor at the 2006 Berlin International Film Festival (R). Photo: Jemal Countess, Sean Gallup (modified by author)

Ledger made his acting debut in 1992, starring in Clowning Around. Sadly, his career was cut short in January 2008 after he died from prescription drug abuse. However, over a decade after Heath Ledger’s death, many are still curious about his relationship history. This article offers an insight into his love life, including his dating rumours and brief affairs.

Heath Ledger’s relationships

The Candy star spent most of his life in front of the camera. But away from the limelight, he was also involved in several high-profile relationships.

One of his past romances made him a GirlDad. According to People, Ledger once shared intricate details about his fatherhood journey during an interview, saying:

My daughter is adorable, and I love her. Becoming a dad exceeded all my expectations. It is one of the most remarkable experiences I have ever had.

Heath Ledger during the premiere of Rescue Dawn in 2007. Photo: Sylvain Gaboury

Here is a comprehensive summary of Heath Ledger’s dating history, from dating Aussie model Gemma Ward shortly before his tragic death to having a daughter with ex-Michelle Williams.

Gemma Ward (2007–time of death)

Gemma Ward during Australian Fashion Week in 2024 (L). Heath Ledger at the 2005 Venice Film Festival (R). Photo: Wendell Teodoro, Niki Nikolova (modified by author)

Ledger’s last love was reportedly Australian actress and model Ward. In 2011, three years after his death, Gemma revealed that the pair had begun dating in November 2007 and that their families had spent that year’s Christmas together in Perth.

As documented by HuffPost, she once shared details about their first meeting during an interview with The Sunday Herald Sun:

Ledger and I first met in New York and bonded over our struggles. We started dating shortly after. No one was like him, and no one will ever be like him.

Michelle Williams (2004-2007)

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger during Awake and Sing! Opening Night at Marriott Marquis Ballroom in 2006. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams met on the set of Brokeback Mountain in 2004. Their off-screen romance blossomed, and they started dating. While speaking to GQ in 2012, the American actress reminisced on the good times she shared with Heath, stating:

The circumstances surrounding our first meeting were cosmic or something.

On 28 October 2005, the duo welcomed their daughter Matilda Rose. However, in 2007, Michelle’s dad confirmed their split.

Naomi Watts (2002-2004)

Naomi Watts and Heath Ledger during The Ring premiere in 2002. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

British actress Naomi Watts and Ledger began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of Ned Kelly. While their relationship only lasted two years, it left an indelible mark in her heart.

In 2018, Naomi shared a tribute to her late ex on what would have been his 39th birthday via an Instagram post that read:

Happy birthday to this darling heart. We will never forget you.

In a February 2009 interview with Parade, Watts disclosed her version of how Heath was, saying:

His eyes would tell a thousand stories in one glance. He displayed a mixture of power and fragility in everything he did.

Heather Graham (2000-2001)

Heath Ledger and Heather Graham dated for about nine months from October 2000 to June 2001. Photos: Heath Ledger Planet (Modified by editor)

Heather met the American actress in Prague when he was filming A Knight’s Tale, and Graham was starring in From Hell. While their romance only lasted a year, it meant a lot to her.

On 3 February 2021, Graham shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to her late lover. She captioned the post:

I was going through my gallery and found these photos. Ledger was such a special person.

Christina Cauchi (2000)

Christina at the 2017 I Am Heath Ledger event (L). Heath during the 64th Venice International Film Festival in 2007 (R). Photo: Araya Doheny, Alberto Pizzoli (modified by author)

In 2000, Heath briefly dated the Australian model Cauchi. The pair were photographed together at various public events. Scanty information exists about her as she prefers a private lifestyle.

Lisa Zane (1997-1998)

Heath Ledger during the 2006 Academy Awards (L). Lisa Zane at the TLC Chinese 6 Theatres in 2014 (R). Photo: Jeffrey Mayer, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Lisa and Ledger’s dating rumours sparked after their appearance on the TV show Roar. At the time, he was 18, and she was 36. However, little is known about their romantic relationship, as neither party ever confirmed or denied the speculations.

FAQs

Besides Heath’s acting career, his romantic life is one aspect of him that constantly raises eyebrows even after his death. Below are some frequently asked questions about his entanglements:

Was Heath Ledger married?

The Perth native was unmarried when he died in 2008. Nonetheless, he had been romantically linked with several actresses and models.

Who was the love of Heath Ledger’s life?

Many consider the actor’s love story with Michelle Williams his greatest one. Interestingly, their relationship was his longest.

Who had a baby with Heath Ledger?

Although many confuse Michelle for Heath Ledger’s wife, she is only the mother to his only child. At the time of his death, Heath Ledger’s daughter was 2 years old.

Why did Heath and Michelle split?

The ex-couple parted ways due to Ledger’s constant partying and use of drugs. The actor barely used to sleep and suffered depression due to the pressures of fame.

Who was Heath Ledger dating when he died?

At his demise, Heath was purportedly dating blonde actress Gemma Ward. The couple had only been together for about two months.

Who are Heath Ledger’s ex-girlfriends?

In addition to the above list, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Stiles, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Helena Christensen are other women the late actor allegedly dated. Nonetheless, he never commented on the dating rumours.

The topic surrounding Heath Ledger’s relationships has always attracted fans’ interest, and many are curious about the woman who won his heart before his sudden death. Although the actor never got married, he left behind a daughter and an enduring legacy.

