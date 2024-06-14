Leslie Nielsen's spouse and relationship history: A peek at his love life

Leslie Nielsen was a Canadian-American actor and comedian widely recognized for starring in Forbidden Planet. With a career spanning six decades, he appeared in over 100 films and 150 TV shows. However, Leslie’s popularity drew attention to his personal life, especially his love life, and many were curious about the lady behind his success. So, who was Leslie Nielsen’s spouse?

Leslie Nielsen during the 2005 Palm Beach International Film Festival Gala (L). The actor posing for a photo in 1989 (R). Photo: Rebecca Sapp, United Archives via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nielsen made his acting debut in 1950 at the age of 24. He bagged various awards throughout his career and was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But beyond his professional life, Leslie was a doting husband and father of two. Discover fascinating details about his relationship history and the number of women he was involved with before his last marriage.

Leslie Nielsen's profile summary

Full name Leslie William Nielsen Famous as Leslie Nielsen Gender Male Date of birth 11 February 1926 Date of death 28 November 2010 Age at death 84 years old Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada Place of death Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre Height 6’2’’ (188 cm) Weight 72 kg (159 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Barbaree Earl Children 2 Parents Mabel Elizabeth and Ingvard Eversen Nielsen Siblings Erik Nielsen (biological), Gilbert Nielsen (step-brother) Profession Actor, comedian Years active 1950-2010 Net worth $20 million

Who was Leslie Nielsen's spouse?

Unlike his illustrious career, William’s romantic life had its fair share of ups and downs. Even though he was married at the time of his death, the on-screen star had been in three previous unsuccessful marriages, some lasting years before they ended in divorce.

A portrait of actor Leslie Nielsen taken in 1988. Photo: Nancy R. Schiff

Source: Original

Leslie Nielsen's relationships

Despite their association with a celebrity, little is known about most of Leslie Nielsen's wives as they preferred lives away from the limelight. We defied the odds to reveal lesser-known details about the women the comedian has exchanged nuptials with before his death.

Monica Boyar (1950-1956)

Monica Boyar performing at an event (L). Leslie Nielsen promotional photo for the 1982 ABC-TV series Police Squad (R). Photo: Mario Geo, Bob D'Amico via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Boyar (aged 92 at the time of death) was born on 20 December 1920 in Santa Cruz de Mao, Dominican Republic, to Pablo González Valerio and Juanita Morel. She was a nightclub singer, actress and fashion designer.

Leslie Nielsen and Monica Boyar married in 1950 after her husband’s execution the year before. However, after being together for six years, the duo divorced, citing irreconcilable differences.

Leslie Nielsen's ex-wife died in her Las Vegas home on 2 October 2013 from complications due to a stroke.

Alisande Ullman (1958-1973)

Actor Leslie Nielsen during a 1970 family photoshoot with his ex-wife Alisande Ullman and daughters Maura and Thea. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

Ullman and William were married for 15 years before they called it quits in 1973. Nonetheless, they shared two kids, Thea and Maura. Interestingly, Leslie Nielsen’s daughters both followed in their father’s footsteps to become actresses.

According to Maura’s IMDb profile, she is also a producer known for Dracula: Dead and Loving It (1995), Wrongfully Accused (1998) and Sonder (2022). On the other hand, Thea has three acting credits.

Brooks Oliver (1981-1983)

Comedian Leslie Nielsen posing for a photo in 1990. Photo: Julian Brown

Source: Getty Images

After being single for eight years, Leslie gave love another try by marrying Oliver. However, this was the actor’s shortest marriage, lasting only two years. William once revealed during an interview how his ex-wife’s extramarital affairs led to their divorce in 1983.

In my marriage, what happened was my wife came to me and said that she was seeing a psychiatrist. Then, about two weeks later, I found out she was also seeing two parking lot attendants and a pastry chef. So that was the end of that.

Barbaree Earl (2001-2010)

Leslie Nielsen with his wife Barbaree Earl Nielsen at the 2009 premiere of the horror film parody Stan Helsing in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robyn Beck

Source: Getty Images

Leslie’s final marriage was to Barbaree Earl. The couple enjoyed marital bliss for nine years until he died in 2010. But like the actor’s ex-spouses, Earl stays away from the spotlight.

Leslie Nielsen's career

Nielsen was best known for his charismatic personality and ability to resonate with his audience. His earlier roles took advantage of his authoritative persona, while later commercials were humorous, reflecting his transition to comedic acting gigs.

Here are some of the films and television shows he starred in, portraying more than 220 characters:

Ransom! (1956)

(1956) The Plainsman (1966)

(1966) Judd for the Defense (1967)

(1967) Amanda Fallon (1973)

(1973) Can Ellen Be Saved? (1974)

(1974) Blade in Hong Kong (1985)

What was Leslie Nielsen’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, William had an estimated net worth of $20 million at his death. He had amassed this wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

About Leslie Nielsen's personal life

William (aged 84 years old at the time of death) was born on 11 February 1926 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada.

His dad, Ingvard Eversen (1900-1975), was a Danish-born constable in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, while his mom, Mabel Elizabeth, was an immigrant from Wales. Leslie’s brother, Erik (1924-2008), was a lawyer and political icon.

He also had a half-sibling, Gilbert, from his father’s other relationship. Regarding his education, Nielsen attended Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre and Lorne Greene Academy of Radio Arts.

Leslie Nielsen during the 2007 Starkey Gala at St. Paul Rivercentre in Minnesota, USA. Photo: Adam Bettcher

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Leslie Nielsen?

The comedian died of pneumonia on 28 November 2010 and was buried on 7 December. Per The Hollywood Reporter, his family broke the news in a statement that read:

We are saddened by the death of our beloved actor, Leslie Nielsen, who enjoyed a 60-year career in motion pictures and television.

This article answers the many searches for ‘’Who was Leslie Nielsen’s spouse?''. The actor had been married three times before his marriage to Barbaree Earl. The pair had a good relationship until he died in 2010. Nielsen shared two daughters with his second wife, Alisande Ullman.

