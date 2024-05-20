Cyril Ramaphosa's net worth: How rich is SA's 5th president?

Cyril Ramaphosa is a South African businessman and politician serving as South Africa’s fifth president since 2018. He is a former anti-apartheid activist widely recognized as the leader of the African National Congress (ANC). But beyond his political ventures, Ramaphosa is considered one of the country’s wealthiest entrepreneurs due to his business acumen and savvy investment projects. So, what is Cyril Ramaphosa’s net worth?

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Houses of Parliament in 2022 (L). The political leader during a campaign in 2021 (R). Photo: Toby Melville, Phill Magakoe via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ramaphosa gained notoriety as the secretary general of South Africa’s most prominent and influential trade union, the National Union of Mineworkers. Later on, he became well known as a business magnate, including the chair of the board for MTN and an owner of McDonald’s South Africa. Discover fascinating details about Cyril’s career achievements and earnings.

Cyril Ramaphosa's profile summary

Full name Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa Famous as Cyril Ramaphosa Gender Male Date of birth 17 November 1952 Age 71 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Limpopo, University of South Africa Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Tshepo Motsepe Children 5 Parents Samuel and Erdmuth Ramaphosa Siblings 2 Profession Politician, businessman, lawyer, trade union leader and former anti-apartheid activist Political party African National Congress Net worth $450 million Famous as South Africa’s fifth president Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Cyril Ramaphosa?

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa (aged 71 as of 2024) was born on 17 November 1952 in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa to Venda parents. He is the second of three children to Erdmuth and retired police officer Samuel Ramaphosa.

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa during a joint press conference with African leaders and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in 2023. Photo: STR

Source: Original

Ramaphosa attended Tshilidzi Primary School and Sekano Ntoane High School in Soweto. In 1981, he earned his Bachelor of Procuration degree from the University of South Africa.

What is Cyril Ramaphosa’s net worth in 2024?

Africa Check estimated Ramaphosa’s net worth to be over R6.4 billion ($450 million) as of 2018. While his current net worth remains speculative, it is clear that his wealth has significantly increased since then. Cyril has amassed this wealth from his success in politics and business.

How did Cyril Ramaphosa make his money?

Born and raised in a humble background, Ramaphosa grew up conscious about diversifying his income. Below are some of the revenue-generating channels that have significantly contributed to his financial success:

Political career

In 1991, Matamela was elected ANC’s secretary general under the late Nelson Mandela’s leadership. After the country’s first fully democratic election in 1994, he was elected chairperson of the Constitutional Assembly.

Cyril took a political hiatus but returned in 2012 at the political party’s 53rd National Conference. From 2014 to 2018, he served as the deputy president of South Africa under president Jacob Zuma.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa during the second day of the three-day G7 summit at Schloss Elmau in 2022. Photo: Thomas Lohnes

Source: UGC

On 14 February 2018, the National Assembly voted for Ramaphosa as the president after Zuma’s resignation.

He won the country’s general election in 2019 and became the chairperson of the African Union the following year. As president, he spearheaded South Africa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Which companies does Cyril Ramaphosa own?

In 1996, Matamela resigned from active politics to concentrate on personal ventures. He founded the investment holding company, Shanduka Group, which specialized in real estate, mining, banking and insurance.

The entrepreneur also took on several board positions, including the chairman of Mondi, Bidvest, MTN and Lonmin. In 2011, he entered a master franchise agreement to own McDonald’s in South Africa.

As documented by BusinessTech, Cyril sold Shanduka Group to the Pembani Group in June 2015. This transaction reportedly netted him over R2.5 billion ($200 million)

How much does Cyril Ramaphosa earn per month?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cyril Ramaphosa’s salary is R3,900,000 annually, which translates to R325,000 per month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2024 African National Congress briefing. Photo: Anders Pettersson

Source: UGC

What does Ramaphosa do with his salary?

In 2018, the South African president announced that he was going to donate half of his salary to charity via an X (Twitter) post that read:

I have decided to contribute half my presidential salary to a fund managed by the Nelson Mandela Foundation. The fund will direct resources to the many small projects scattered nationwide.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s cars

As the president of one of Africa’s most prestigious countries, Cyril owns a couple of luxurious rides in his fleet. Below are some of his automobiles per AnswersAfrica:

Mercedez Benz C64 AMG

BMW X3 M40i

Toyota 4×4 Hilux Raider

Volkswagen Polo

Cyril Ramaphosa’s house

The political leader resides in Bryntirion Estate, Pretoria, in a residence known as Mahlamba Ndlofu.

Since 1940, this has been the home to South African presidents and their families. Nonetheless, Ramaphosa is a big player in the real estate game. He allegedly owns buildings that make up several townhouses and apartments in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Additionally, Cyril has a game farm, Phala Phala, where he rears expensive animal breeds, including buffalos and cows.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in 2022. Photo: Pete Marovich

Source: UGC

How many Ankole cows does Ramaphosa have?

While the exact number of cows in Cyril’s herd remains a mystery, he annually holds an auction for the Ankole and Boran cattle. According to BusinessLIVE, the 2024 auction grossed R15 million, and the top-selling animal was purchased for R1.8 million.

Cyril Ramaphosa's net worth places him among the richest South African individuals. With his decade of political experience and significant role in the anti-apartheid movement, he has accumulated a massive fortune.

READ ALSO: Jordyn Woods' net worth today: A closer look at her fortune

Briefly.co.za shared interesting facts about Jordyn Woods' rise to becoming a self-made millionaire. She started her career as a plus-size model before she ventured into fashion design and film.

Since her infamous break up with childhood friend Kylie Jenner, Jordyn established her clothing line Woods by Jordyn. Check the article for more on her thriving fashion mogul era.

Source: Briefly News