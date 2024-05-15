Who is Jacqueline Ray? Meet actor Tom Selleck's first wife

Jacqueline Ray is a former American model and actress who gained fame for being the first wife of actor Tom Selleck. They were married in the 1970s when they were both trying to build their respective careers in entertainment. What has Jacqueline been doing since their divorce?

Tom Selleck and Jacqueline Ray during the 34th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium (R). Photo: Frank Edwards (modified by author)

After ending their marriage, Jacqueline and Tom Selleck had different career trajectories. Tom landed his breakout role in Magnum PI and has since appeared in major films and TV shows. Ray's career path took a different turn as she has only been in a few projects post-divorce.

Jacqueline Ray's profile summary

Full name Jacqueline Mary Ray Date of birth January 26, 1945 Age 79 years old Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Burbank, California, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Tom Shepard (1964 to 1968), Tom Selleck (1971 to 1982) Clarence Barry Witmer (since 1992) Children One son, Kevin Selleck Profession Retired actress and model Known as Tom Selleck's first wife

How old is Jacqueline Ray?

The former actress is 79 years old as of 2024. She was born on January 26, 1945, in Burbank, California, United States.

Jacqueline Ray's marriage to Tom Selleck

Ray met Tom Selleck in the early 1970s when he was still building his acting career and doing commercials. She had just divorced her first husband, Tom Shepard, about two years earlier.

The former couple tied the knot in May 1971. They separated in 1979 before he started shooting the pilot for the Hawaiian TV series Magnum, P.I. Their divorce was finalized in 1982.

Top 5 facts about Tom Selleck's ex-wife, Jacqueline Ray. Photo: Ron Galella on Getty Images

What happened to Tom Selleck and Jacqueline Ray?

It is unclear what led to their separation, but Selleck regretted it when the marriage failed. In his 1982 interview with People, he opened up about wanting to settle down permanently.

It's one of the great sorrows of my life that we can't be together—I'd always planned to be married for the rest of my life.

Selleck and Jacqueline's failed marital life did not affect their friendship. They stayed in touch and even worked together in Magnum PI.

Who is Jacqueline Ray married to now?

After her divorce from Tom Selleck, Jacqueline tied the knot with Clarence Barry Witmer in March 1992. They have been together for over thirty years but do not share any kids.

Jacqueline Ray's son

The retired actress has one son, Kevin Selleck, who was born in 1966 from her first marriage to Tom Shepard. Tom Selleck adopted him when he married Jacqueline in 1971. He continued to care for him even after the divorce.

Kevin is married to fashion designer Annabelle. He previously appeared in Scream 2 (1997) and a few episodes of Magnum, P.I. He has also been the drummer for the American rock band Tonic.

Tom Selleck and Jacqueline Ray during the 27th Annual SHARE Boomtown party benefit, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frank Edwards

What does Jacqueline Ray do for a living?

Tom Selleck's first wife worked as a model and was also starting her acting career when she met and married him. Her first on-screen role was in the 1967 film In Like Flint as Denise. Her latest role was in 2007 in the Unfabulous family drama as a dancer. Jacqueline Ray's filmography is as highlighted;

Project Year Role Unfabulous 2007 Dancer in S3 E13 Mike Hammer TV series 1984 Dr Marcia Matt Houston 1983 Margot Dallas TV series 1983 Marie Walker Magnum, P.I. 1981&1983 Lisa (1981), Ms. Roebuck (1983) Beyond the Universe 1981 NA The Killings at Outpost Zeta 1980 Linda Marcus Welby, M.D. 1973 Model In Like Flint 1967 Denise

Jacqueline Ray's net worth

Ray's net worth today is unknown. Her ex-husband, Tom Selleck, is estimated to be worth $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Allegedly, he makes around $200,000 per episode.

Where is Jacqueline Ray now?

The whereabouts of Jacqueline Ray today remain a mystery. In 2014, reports emerged that she had been jailed for ordering the killing of her son-in-law. Tabloids ran with the story, highlighting Ray's downfall.

It was later revealed that the convicted killer was a different Jacqueline Ray from Gig Harbour in Washington. Tom Selleck's real ex-wife is still with her third husband, Clarence Barry Witmer, according to her IMDB profile.

Tom Selleck's wife and kids today

The Blue Bloods actor has been married to former British actress and dancer Jillie Mark for over 36 years. They tied the knot in August 1987 in a private ceremony held in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

The couple welcomed daughter Hannah Selleck, who currently works as an equestrian and horse breeder. She is also an MBA graduate.

Selleck has worked hard to ensure his second marriage does not fail. In his interview with Closer Weekly, he said he does the little things, including making her tea.

I get up before Jillie and put on the teakettle so when she gets up, her tea water is hot. I think I'm pretty romantic.

The actor quit Magnum P.I. in 1988 to spend more time with his family at his 65-acre ranch in Hidden Valley, California, where he still resides. He told People Magazine that he was trying to find the right balance between his professional and personal life.

And I've always treasured the balance between work and time with my family. It's always about them.

Tom Selleck with his wife Jillie Mack and daughter Hannah during the 44th Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monte Carlo. Photo: Christian Alminana

FAQs

Jacqueline Ray no longer makes public appearances, but she is still talked about because of her past connection to Tom Selleck. Here are some frequently asked questions about her.

Is Jacqueline Ray still alive?

Tom Selleck's first wife, Jacqueline Ray, is still alive. She chose to stay out of the limelight after divorcing the actor over four decades ago.

How many times has Jacqueline Ray been married?

The former model has been married three times. She was with Tom Shepard from 1964 to 1968 and Tom Selleck from 1971 to 1982. She married her current husband, Clarence Barry Witmer, in 1992.

What role did Jacqueline Ray play in Magnum PI?

She had two minor roles in the TV series. She appeared in the 1981 episode J Digger Doyle as Lisa and in the 1983 episode Birdman of Budapest as Ms. Roebuck.

Who was Tom Selleck married to first?

The Murder She Wrote star was first married to former actress and model Jacqueline Ray. They were together from 1971 to 1982.

How many biological children does Tom Selleck have?

Tom has one biological child, his daughter Hannah, from his second marriage to Jillie Mack. The actor is also the legal father of Kevin Selleck, whom he adopted when he married his mother, Jacqueline Ray, in the 1970s.

Tom Selleck at the Blue Bloods screening during PaleyFest NY at The Paley Center for Media in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Jacqueline Ray has maintained her privacy since divorcing Tom Selleck. They parted ways on good terms, and both moved on to start new, stable families.

