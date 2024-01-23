Who is rapper Logic's wife, Brittney Noell? All about their family

Rapper Logic (real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II) has built a unique hip-hop brand since breaking into the music scene in the early 2010s with a series of mixtapes. He often advocates for mental health, which is highlighted in his anti-suicide chart-topping single, 1-800-273-8755. The artist is also a doting dad to two boys with his wife, Brittney Noell.

Brittney Noell with her husband Logic and their son Bobby. Photo: @logic301 on X, Amanda Edwards on Getty Images (modified by author)

Logic was married to singer Jessica Andrea for two years before meeting his current wife, Brittney. The rapper briefly retired from the music industry in 2020 to focus on becoming a great father. Brittney also put her business ventures on hold to care for their kids.

Brittney Noell's profile summary and bio

Full name Brittney Noell Hall Date of birth January 1, 1997 Age 27 years in 2024 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Rapper Logic (since 2019) Children Two: Bobby and Leo Profession Fashion designer, former model, blogger Social media Instagram Known for Being rapper Logic's wife

Brittney Noell's birthday

Logic's wife, Brittney, was born on January 1, 1997 (24 years old as of 2024 ) in Los Angeles, California, United States. Brittney Noell's ethnicity is white, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Brittney Noell and Logic met in early 2018

Noell came into Logic's life a short while after the end of his marriage to his first wife, singer Jessica Andrea, in March 2018. She accompanied the hip-hop star to a Las Vegas show in April 2018, according to TMZ. Logic and Jessica's divorce was finalized in September 2018.

The couple got their marriage license in July 2019, and Brittney had a bachelorette party in San Diego in June of the same year. She was also seen wearing an engagement ring. Logic and Brittney Noell's wedding was held privately in September 2019.

Logic's wife, Brittney Noell. Photo: @logic301 on X (modified by author)

Brittney Noell is a mother of two

Noell and Logic are doting parents to two boys. They welcomed their first child, Bobby, in July 2020. They named him after his father, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II. Bobby's grandfather is also called Robert Bryson Hall.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the pair announced that they were expecting their second child on New Year's Day 2023. Brittney Noell and Logic's baby, Leo, arrived in July 2023.

In July 2020, Logic announced he was retiring from making music, noting that it was time to become a great father. He, however, returned to the industry almost a year later, in June 2021, revealing that his main intention was to leave Def Jam records.

I really just wanted to be off Def Jam, to be frank. I did retire, for a little bit, at least in my mind, from the (stuff) of the music industry. Then, I came to realize that none of this (things) matters, that I can make music on my terms. So, let's do that. That's when I decided to come back from retirement.

Brittney Noel's husband, Logic, and son Bobby. Photo: @logic301 on X (modified by author)

Brittney Noell's career

Rapper Logic's wife, Brittney, is a fashion designer who previously worked as a model. In March 2019, she established a Los Angeles-based athleisure collection, Brittney Noell Designs.

She closed the clothing line after welcoming her son Bobby in mid-2021. She said in a since-deleted Instagram post that she was considering selling the Brittney Noell collection but working on something exciting.

A lot of you have asked why I stopped selling my clothing. I put it on pause right before having my baby boy, Bobby. I've been ready to get back into something for a while now, but I just haven't been able to figure out what...I've definitely thought about selling the rest of the Brittney Noell collection I made...I am still very much in love with fashion and can't wait to eventually show you all what I'm working on.

In December 2022, Noell and her husband Logic teamed up with entrepreneurs Danielle Latham and Lauren Breiding to launch a kids' clothing line called Sweet Cream.

I'm so excited to announce that I've partnered with my husband @logic and my awesome partners and friends @laurenbreiding, and @daniee.latham on our very own kids clothing line called Sweet Cream. We've been working on this for over a year now, and can't wait to share it will you all in 2023.

Brittney Noel's interesting facts

She appeared in Logic's music video for his song Dad Bod. The song has lyrics referencing her, like "On the 101, my wife text me/Talkin' 'bout, 'you gotta get home, feed your son,' girl, don't trip about it."

The song has lyrics referencing her, like She is a fitness enthusiast and occasionally posted workout videos to her Instagram before she removed all her posts.

She is a vegan food enthusiast.

Noell occasionally joins her husband's music sessions and helps him make beats.

Brittney Noel and rapper Logic during a music session (L). Photo: @logic301 on X (modified by author)

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about Brittney Noell and rapper Logic.

Who is Logic married to?

The rapper is married to American fashion designer Brittney Noell. They tied the knot in 2019. Logic was previously married to Jessica Andrea from 2015 to 2018.

How many kids does Logic have?

Logic has two sons, Bobby and Leo, with Brittney Noell. He did not have any children from his first marriage to Jessica.

How did Logic and his wife meet?

The couple met in early 2018 after Logic announced his divorce from his first wife. Brittney worked at a juice shop in Calabasas, California.

What does Brittney Noell do?

She is a fashion designer and former model. She has a kids' clothing line, Sweet Cream, and previously had an athleisure collection line, Brittney Noel Designs.

How long was Logic with his ex-wife?

Logic's ex-wife, Jessica Andrea, was married to him for two years. The former couple tied the knot in October 2015 before officially separating in March 2018. Their divorce was finalized in September 2018.

Why did Logic and his first wife split?

The rapper cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce documents. He had earlier shut down cheating rumours, revealing the two would continue to love each other and asked fans to avoid taking sides.

Jessica Andrea and Logic during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. Photo: Presley Ann's

Logic's wife, Brittney Noell, is not publicly outspoken but has proven to be a great mother to her kids with the rapper. She used to be active on Instagram, but as of January 2024, most of her posts from her account have been deleted.

