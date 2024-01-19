What is Cecily Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepdaughter, doing now?

Cecily Chapman came into the limelight after appearing alongside her family in the CMT reality series Dog and Beth: On the Hunt. Since her mother's passing in 2019, her relationship with her dad, Dog the Bounty Hunter, has been strained. How is their relationship today?

Cecily Chapman (L) and her parents, Beth and Duane Chapman (R). Photo: @cecilybeezee on Instagram, Ilya S. Savenok on Getty Images (modified by author)

Beth Chapman's death in 2019 greatly affected her kids, especially Cecily. She was arrested for physically assaulting her boyfriend and had to call off her wedding. Cecily and her sister Bonnie have also publicly called out their dad, who has accused them of being used by his disgruntled former associates.

Cecily Chapman's profile summary and bio

Full name Cecily Barmore-Chapman Date of birth June 18, 1993 Age 30 years in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 3.5 inches (1.61 m) Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Blue Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Current boyfriend Blake Estes Parents Keith Barmore (Biological father), Duane 'Dog' Chapman (Adoptive father) Beth Chapman (Mother) Siblings Half siblings Dominic, Bonnie Jo, and Garry; 10 stepsiblings Profession Licensed bail agent, reality TV star, internet influencer Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Cecily Chapman's biography

Cecily is an American reality TV star known for being the adoptive daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter, real name Duane Chapman. She is also a licensed bail agent.

She starred in the CMT reality series Dog and Beth: On the Hunt for three seasons from 2013 to 2015. The series was a spinoff of A&E's reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter (2003 to 2012).

Dog the Bounty Hunter's adoptive daughter Cecily. Photo: @cecilybeezee on Instagram (modified by author)

Cecily Chapman's age

The reality TV star was born in the United States on June 18, 1993 (30 years old as of 2024). She is 5 feet 3.5 inches (1.61 m) tall, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Cecily Chapman's parents

Cecily is the daughter of the late bounty hunter Beth Chapman and her first husband, Keith Barmore. Her parents tied the knot in August 1991 but divorced four years later in 1995.

After the divorce, Beth met bounty hunter Duane Chapman, whom she married in 2006. Duane adopted Cecily after the marriage.

Beth passed away on June 26, 2019, after losing the battle with throat cancer. She was 51. Duane later met Francie Frane, whom he married in September 2021 in Colorado.

Beth Smith and Dog, the Bounty Hunter, at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena. Photo: Michael Loccisan

Cecily Chapman's siblings

The bail agent has three half-siblings. Her eldest brother, Dominic Davis, is from her mother's previous relationship when she was a teenager.

She gained two more siblings, Bonnie Joanne and Garry Chapman, when her mother married Dog the Bounty Hunter. Cecily is also a stepsister to Duane's ten other children from various relationships.

Did Cecily Chapman get married?

The bail agent did not get married but was previously engaged to boyfriend Matty Smith, a Brazilian plumber based in Honolulu, Hawaii. He proposed during Christmas 2018, and the two planned a Christmas wedding in 2021 on the beach in Hawaii.

She cancelled the wedding in August 2021 but did not provide a reason for the decision. The reality TV star seems to have found love again. She is dating Blake Estes but has not revealed many details about him.

Cecily wished him Happy Valentine's Day in 2023, calling him sweetheart. The two visited Blake's family in Kentucky in July 2023 and later spent Christmas together. She featured him in her 2023 memories video uploaded on her Instagram on January 1, 2024.

Cecily with her boyfriend, Blake Estes. Photo: @cecilybeezee on Instagram (modified by author)

Cecily Chapman's net worth

Her exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be between $100,000 and $1 million. Her dad, Duane 'Dog' Chapman, is estimated to be worth $6 million.

What is Cecily Chapman doing now?

Cecily has a new show, The Truth Unleashed! With Cecily, available on Unleashed TV Entertainment. She also started an OnlyFans account, @cbeezeec.

She operates Huntress Boutique alongside her sister Bonnie in memory of their mother, Beth. The online boutique features various merchandise, including T-shirts and hoodies.

What happened to Cecily Chapman and Dog the Bounty Hunter?

The reality TV star became estranged from her dad, Duane, after her mother's death. The bounty hunter did not invite her to his September 2021 wedding to Francie Frane. She later accused him of doing a publicity stunt when he joined the infamous search for Brian Laundrie in October 2021.

Cecily's sister, Bonnie, who was also not invited to the wedding, accused her father of racism, homophobia, and being unfaithful to Beth when she was alive. Duane denied the allegations, saying,

Sadly, Bonnie and Cecily have been employed by disgruntled former associates with multiple felonies who want revenge at any cost and are attempting to tarnish my reputation...Please pray for Bonnie and Cecily to be released from whatever hold these people have on them. We love them and pray for them every day.

Cecily with her younger sister Bonnie. Photo: @cecilybeezee on Instagram (modified by author)

What happened to Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter?

Duane's daughter, Barbara Katy Chapman, died in 2006 in a car crash at age 23. The tragic accident occurred on the eve of her father's wedding to Beth.

In April 2023, his daughter Bonnie lost almost all of her belongings when a fire broke out at her rental house in Fishersville, Virginia, due to an electrical fault. Her six pets were killed in the fire. Bonnie was at work when the incident occurred.

Cecily was arrested in August 2021 for domestic violence against her then-boyfriend of five years while living in Honolulu, Hawaii. She later told TMZ that she reacted after the man struck her and said vile things about her late mother, Beth.

How old is Cecily Chapman?

Cecily Chapman's birthday is June 18, 1993. The reality TV star is 30 years old as of 2024.

Is Cecily Chapman Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter?

Cecily is Dog the Bounty Hunter's adoptive daughter. Duane adopted her when he married her mother, Beth, in 2006.

TV personality Duane Chapman at FOX Studios. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Cecily Chapman has continued to honour her mother's memory since her passing in 2019. It is unclear if she will work out her differences with her famous father.

