Duane Lee Chapman Jr.: age, children, wife, height, siblings, profiles, worth

Duane Lee Chapman Jr. is the son of the famous Dog the Bounty Hunter. His father is well-known internationally for capturing criminals, i.e., he caught Andrew Luster in Mexico in 2003. After the capture, Duane Snr got a TV show, and Duane Jr joined him in making the reality TV show a success. After that, everything ran smoothly until the last season of the show, when he quit. Get all the juicy details of the complex Chapman family here.

Duane left the family business to branch out on his own, and since he left, he has lived his life on the down-low. So, what happened to Duane lee Chapman Jr.? What does he do for a living? Get a glimpse at the bounty hunting life of Duane Jr. here.

Profile and bio

Full name: Duane Lee Chapman

Duane Lee Chapman Born: 21st January 1973

21st January 1973 Age: 48 years

48 years Parents: Duane Lee Chapman Snr, La Fonda Sue

Duane Lee Chapman Snr, La Fonda Sue Birthplace: Pampa, Texas, USA

Pampa, Texas, USA Duane lee Chapman Jr.'s wife: Teresa R. Roybal (Divorced)

Teresa R. Roybal (Divorced) Ethnicity: White, American

White, American Gender: Male

Male Profession: Reality TV personality, bounty hunter, and bail bondsman

Reality TV personality, bounty hunter, and bail bondsman Height: 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m)

6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m) Weight: 82 kgs

Early life

Duane Lee Chapman II is 48 years old in 2021, and he was born on 21st January 1973 and grew up in Pampa, Texas, USA. His parents are La Fonda and Duane Lee Chapman Snr. They tied the knot in 1972 and divorced in 1977 after Duane Chapman Snr went to jail for murder in the first degree. His mother got full custody of him and his younger brother Leland Chapman.

Later on, the boys began being truant and getting in trouble and landed in foster care, after which their dad got custody of them.

Family

Duane Lee Chapman II has quite a large family. However, not much has been released about his mother since she and his dad divorced. On the other hand, his father has been in the news severally due to his life in the spotlight. In addition, Duane Snr. has married four other women after his divorce to La Fonda Sue.

Duane Snr then married Ann Tegnell, and they had three children. His subsequent marriage was to Lyssa Rae Brittain, and they had three children together. His fourth wife was Tawny Marie, but they had no children together.

Finally, his last marriage was to Alice Elizabeth Barmore Beth.

Personal life

Does Duane Lee Chapman Jr. have a wife? Yes, he has been married before to one of his high-school colleagues, Teresa R. Roybal. They tied the knot in 1999 after being together for four years. Unfortunately, they separated in 2008 but did not reveal the reason why. It has been speculated that the reason could be domestic violence or issues with affairs.

Duane Lee Chapman Jr.'s children

Before getting married to Teresa, he had a son, Dylan, and a stepfather to Teresa's three kids from a previous relationship.

Career and TV shows

Duane Jr followed his father and began his career in TV. His first show was Dog The Bounty Hunter. The show launched on 30th August 2004 and had an 8 season run until its cancellation in 2012. It was a reality TV series that followed the Bounty hunting life of Dog and his entire family.

Leaving the family business

He worked as a bondsman for his dad and also as a financial advisor. During the last season of his dad's show, Duane Jr. requested a raise from his dad and his stepmom, Beth. They denied his request, leading to several conflicts about being underpaid and overworked. He eventually left the family reality show to pursue his own business in Florida.

Current career

What does Duane Chapman Jr. do for a living? He left for Jacksonville, Florida, after the fallout with his parents. He went on to open a bail bondsman firm. Moreover, he works as a financial advisor as well. Unfortunately, not much more is known because he has distanced himself from the spotlight after leaving the show.

Net Worth

Duane lee Chapman Jr.'s net worth is estimated to be 1 million dollars. His money comes from his business and remnants of his time in the show business. His father is estimated to have a net worth of $6 million.

Latest news

He has kept a low profile since he left the show. He sought to distance himself from his dad and the legacy that he helped build. So, it was a surprise when he was trending after the death of his stepmom, Beth.

Did Duane Lee Chapman Jr. go to Beth's funeral?

Beth Barmore died of throat cancer complications in Honolulu, Hawaii. She was diagnosed in 2017 and lost the fight in June 2019. The Chapman clan attended the funeral to pay their last respects. Leland Chapman posted a pic of the Chapman's at the funeral, and in no time, fans spotted that Duane Jr. was missing from the picture.

Several rumours spread about him not being present, but he had loyal fans who mentioned that he would never miss such an important event. However, Bonnie, his sister, later confirmed that he was not present at the function.

Despite Duane Lee Chapman Jr. having a rough childhood, he made the most of the opportunity given to him by his dad. After leaving the family show, he decided to become an entrepreneur.

