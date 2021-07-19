English actor Lee Mack bio: age, wife, net worth, latest updates

Lee Mack is one of the most prominent and respected comics in the United Kingdom. His constant determination to have fun is contagious, while his energy and comics create an artful star quality.

Lee Gordon McKillop, known by his stage name Lee Mack, is an English comedian and actor. He is prominent for writing and performing in the longest-running sitcom on British Television, Not Going Out, and being a team captain on the BBC One comedy panel show Would I Lie to You?

Early life and bio

Lee Mack was born in Lancashire, England, United Kingdom, on the 4th of August, 1968. So, how old is Lee mack? Lee Mack's age is 52 years. So, who is Lee Mack's dad? There are speculations that Lee Mack may be related to William Mack Lee.

Mack lived above a pub until around 11 years old when his parents separated. He went to Birkdale Primary Junior School and Everton High School in Blackburn.

Career

On leaving school, the comedian worked in a bingo hall as a stable boy. After labouring at the stable of racehorse trainer Ginger McCain in Southport for three days, he inquired if he could ride one of the horses, and the trainer consented. He ignorantly picked the arguably most prominent racehorse of all time, Red Rum.

Afterwards, Mack became an entertainer at the Bluecoat Pontins holiday resort at Hemsby in Norfolk. Unfortunately, he was sacked after appearing on stage drunk one night, forgetting a joke and insulting an audience member.

The comedian tried his hands on many jobs and performed his debut open mic slot in 1994 while studying at Brunel University. It was at the university that he finished with a degree in drama. Within a year and a half, he became a full-time comedian.

He became prominent when he won So You Think You're Funny at the 1995 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Five years after the festival was held, he received a nomination for the Perrier Award Main Prize based on Lee Mack's New Bits, his sketch comedy show.

Additionally, in the original radio version of The Mighty Boosh, he played the part of Graham, the security guard. The comedian ran his radio show, which he titled The Lee Mack Show on BBC Radio 2. He co-hosted the show with different celebrities.

With a desire to do more, Mack presented a sports-based comedy panel game, They Think It's All Over, in 2005. Nick Hancock formerly presented the show. Then, in 2007, he appeared on TV Heaven, Telly Hell. Subsequently, on the 6th of October, 2006, his first sitcom with Tim Vine, Not Going Out, premiered.

Interestingly, the comedian found out that he is not the only comedian in his family. His great-grandfather was not a soldier who survived the bloodiest day in British Army history but also a comedian.

Who is Lee Mack's wife?

Away from his funny jokes and life on the screen, the comedian is a family man who loves to spend quality time with his people. He was married to his wife Tara McKillop for over a decade and a half. The lovebirds married in a private ceremony in 2005, shortly after giving birth to their first child, Arlo.

Lee Mack and Tara met in their university days when they were both students at Brunel University. They resided in the same flat, which led to their friendship before they later married.

He disclosed that he was shocked when a fellow comedian’s sister asked if his wife had married him because of fame, despite them meeting during school days.

Lee Mack's wife, Tara McKillop, was born in England. She has been passionate about music and sports since she was a young girl. Additionally, she mostly accompanies her husband on various occasions and has been photographed with him in several events and red carpets.

How many children does Lee Mack have?

Lee Mack's family consists of himself, his gorgeous wife, and three children: Arlo, Louie, and Mollie. The comedian loves to keep his family out of the limelight.

However, in 2017, he talked about his life as a father of three and a husband, and contrary to popular belief, Peyton Elizabeth Lee of Andi Mack is not related to Lee Mack.

What is Lee Mack's worth?

Lee Mack is said to be among the wealthiest comedians in Britain. He has a net worth of $8 million, making him one of the richest comedians.

What is Lee Mack up to?

In March 2020, Lee disclosed that he was self-isolating after he had coronavirus symptoms. However, he did not confirm if he had the deadly bug or not.

Lee Mack has become a household name throughout the country. He has not only been a television regular best known for his sitcom but has also written his name on the sand of time and in the heart of his viewers.

