David Choe: net worth, age, family, podcast, art, books, movies, profiles

Over time, paint art has been one of the oldest ways of expressing one's feelings. Good art has always gone appreciated, with the likes of Leonardo Da Vinci, who painted the Mona Lisa, being the most famous. However, art has taken digital forms in today's world, and it is no longer necessary to go to a museum to see one. David Choe is one of these modern artists who have become a household name. His work appears in a variety of urban culture and entertainment contexts.

He is also a musician, having made hits such as Mangchi and Gook Boy, and he is also a former podcast host.

David Choe's biography

He was born on the 21st of April 1976 in Los Angeles, California. David Choe's parents, Jimmy and Jane, are Korean immigrants and born again Christians. He grew up in Koreatown, Los Angeles. As for David Choe's education, he went to California College of Arts in California. As of 2021, he is 45 years old, and his star sign is Taurus.

Career

David Choe's art career began while he was in his teenage years, where he spray-painted on the streets, working in multiple forms of media with a deeply engaged audience.

He is one of the few fine artists to ever successfully make the jump from the museum world to the media world. His only two highly successful and high profile network appearances shows are Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN) and VICE (HBO).

What kind of art does David Choe do?

He is a contemporary American artist working in the disciplines of street art and illustration. Most often figurative, his work features a cartoonish, frenetic graffiti aesthetic that Choe honed in his youth.

David Choe's movies and TV shows

He has also taken part in production and voiced and appeared in several films and series, including:

We Are Strange

Violent Blue

The Reagents

Better Things

The Mandalorian

Abraham Obama

The Choe Show

The artist is also the creator of The Choe Show, a talk series that started airing in 2021. In David Choe's show, the world-renowned artist turns his eccentric, compassionate and disruptive worldview into a lens for an audience to experience a radical empathy for others.

David Choe's podcast

The famous artist has uploaded a four-part podcast about art on his YouTube channel based on his show. He has also made several appearances in other podcasts. In July 2020, he was interviewed by Joe Rogan, an American podcaster. In the 3-hour 51 minutes episode, David Choe and Joe Rogan discussed David's art and how his life turned amazing after he stopped doing podcasts and interviews.

David Choe's baboon hunting experience was shared in the podcast after visiting the Hadza people in Tanzania.

'It was like a buffet, we just wake up and we could kill anything.'

David Choe and Asa Akira

In 2013, he began co-hosting an online lifestyle and entertainment podcast with the adult actress Asa Akira. The podcast was titled DVDASA.

David Choe's books

The American musician has also written several books, mostly about art. They include:

Snowman Money BBQ

How To Start a Movement in Your Company

David Choe Postcard Book

Cursive: Giant Robot Presents a Book of Dirty Drawings by David Choe

How much is David Choe worth?

He is currently worth $300 million. So, how did David Choe make his money? The Snowman Money BBQ author has gained a lot of wealth from his talent in painting. He has also earned from the sale of his books and music.

David Choe's Facebook mural is one of the highest paying artwork he has ever done. His work had caught the eye of Sean Parker, who became the President of Facebook in 2005. After becoming President, he hired David to deck out his original headquarters in Silicon Valley with murals.

Although David did not like social media, he agreed to do the job for $60,000. Parker gave him a choice between cash and Facebook's stock, but he advised him to take the stock, and he took it. In 2012, after Facebook went public at $38 a share, his stocks were worth $200 million.

What is David Choe doing now?

Mr Choe, 45, has a television agreement with FX, a cable network, and Hulu, a streaming service. The Choe Show, a limited series premiering Friday, is part interview, part performance art, and part therapeutic session. The presenter conducted unconventional interviews with Will Arnett, Rainn Wilson, and Kat Von D, Asa Akira, and each episode concludes with a portrait of the subject painted by Mr Choe.

David Choe has proven to be one of the greatest artists of these times. His ability to work with colours has earned him a huge fanbase all around the world.

