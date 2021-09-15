Anjelica Bette Fellini's biography: age, movies and TV shows, profiles

Anjelica Bette Fellini is an American actress best recognized for her role as Blair Wesley in Teenage Bounty Hunters, a 2020 Netflix teen comedy-drama series, alongside Maddie Phillips. She previously worked on Broadway as a performer and ballet dancer before transitioning to film and television in 2017. Since then, her career in Hollywood has been blooming.

Anjelica Bette Fellini is a New York native who never stopped dreaming big. In her 2020 Backstage publication, the upcoming actress revealed that she let the success of others inspire her ambitions to achieve. Here is a detailed Anjelica Bette Fellini's bio for more on her life and her steady rise in the American entertainment industry.

Anjelica Bette Fellini's profile summary

Full name: Anjelica Bette Fellini

Anjelica Bette Fellini Date of birth: 26th November 1994

26th November 1994 Anjelica Bette Fellini's age: 26 years in 2021

26 years in 2021 Birth sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Manhattan, New York City, United States

Manhattan, New York City, United States Current residence: Manhattan, New York City

Manhattan, New York City Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Italian

Italian Religion: Jewish

Jewish Height: 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 M)

5 feet 5 inches (1.65 M) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Gender: Female

Female Relationship status: Not known

Not known Siblings: Sister Julia

Sister Julia Education: High school graduate

High school graduate Profession: Actress, dancer

Actress, dancer Known for: Playing Blair Wesley in Teenage Bounty Hunters (2020)

Playing Blair Wesley in (2020) Anjelica Bette Fellini’s Instagram: @anjelicafellini

@anjelicafellini Twitter: @FelliniAnjelica

Early life and education

How old is Anjelica Bette Fellini? The actress was born on 26th November 1994 in New York City, United States, where she was also raised. She is 26 years old in 2021 and has Italian roots. Her mother used to be a performer and influenced her decision to become a performer and ballet dancer from an early age.

The actress used to attend ballet classes at the Lincoln Center in New York. She never went to college because she was busy touring as a dancer and theatre performer. Anjelica currently resides in her hometown, New York City.

Anjelica Fellini's career

The New York native is a trained ballet dancer and used to do theatre performances from an early age. She worked on Broadway as a dancer before transitioning to film and television. Some of Anjelica Fellini's stage credits include Dirty Dancing (2014) and The Phantom of the Opera (2013). After finding out that her passion lies in acting, she quit dancing and enrolled in acting classes.

She made her film acting debut in 2017 in short films including Margot as Margot and #Best Web Series Ever as Stephanie Roemer. Other Anjelica Bette Fellini's movies and TV shows include:

The French Dispatch (2021) as Proofreader

(2021) as Proofreader Teenage Bounty Hunters (2020 Netflix teen-comedy drama series) as Blair Wesley

(2020 Netflix teen-comedy drama series) as Blair Wesley Too Close to the Sun (2018 short film) as Isabella

(2018 short film) as Isabella The Gifted (2018 Fox TV show) as Twist Rebecca/Hoover

Anjelica Bette Fellini is where she is because she never gave up. From getting a niche on Broadway, the New York native is now building a colourful resume in the competitive Hollywood.

