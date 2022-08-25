Who is Babalwa Mneno? Age, child, baby daddy, career, profiles, net worth

Modelling is a profession that many have taken as a full-time career. One such celebrated model is Babalwa Mneno. She is a South African-born model, TV personality, and event planner. She rose to fame after becoming the first runner-up in the 1996 edition of the Miss South Africa Beauty Pageant, which Peggy-Sue Khumalo won. But, besides that, how well do you know Babalwa Mneno? Read on!

Besides being a celebrated model, Babalwa Mneno, better known as Barbz, represented South Africa during the seventh season of Big Brother Africa. She became the thirteenth housemate evicted on Day 49, having garnered 4/15 votes. She is a woman who has established herself, and her fans have expressed their interest in knowing more about her career, background info, net worth, and much more. See below!

Profiles and bio

Full Name Babalwa Mneno-Mandel Nickname Barbz Date of birth November 12, 1977 Babalwa Mneno's age 44 years (As of 2022) Place of birth King William's Town, Eastern Cape Country South Africa Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Blonde Ethnicity Black Nationality South African Marital status Married Husband Mandel Children 2 Occupation Actress, reality TV star, model Net worth $500,000-$1000,000 Instagram @blackbarbeilish Twitter @barbilliscious

Where is Babalwa Mneno originally from?

The South African celebrity, whose real name is Babalwa' Barbz Mneno-Mandel, was born on November 12, 1977, in King William's Town in the Eastern Cape, South Africa. Thus, the South African reality TV star is 44 years as of 2022. Besides, she is a model and event manager and runs a successful salon.

Babalwa Mneno's parents

She gives credit to her parents for bringing her up to be who she is today. She says they influenced her life most as they ensured she went to good schools, and their strict nature kept her out of trouble. She picks her mother as the most influential person in her life because of her upbringing and support. She also speaks highly of her father for providing her with her basic needs, especially education.

Babalwa Mneno's education

Concerning her education, she attended primary and high school in her hometown of King William. Unfortunately, details about the college she attended are not provided.

Babalwa Mneno's children

She is a happy mother to her lovely kids, even though details about them have not been shared. Mneno is the type that always wants to keep her love life and private life away from the media. Babalwa Mneno's baby daddy is a man identified as Mandel.

What does Babalwa Mneno do for a living?

Mneno joined the 7th season of Big Brother Africa as she enjoys activities with physical and mental challenges. She entered Big Brother StartGame to market her brand, create awareness around xenophobia, and spread love amongst Africans. But unfortunately, she did not last long in the show before she was evicted.

Who is Blackbarbielish? Barbz, whose full name is Babalwa Mneno Mandel, is a previous Big Brother Africa housemate.

Modelling

She has also worked in scores of other fashion events worldwide, including SA Fashion Week and CPT Fashion Week. She has walked runways in London, Nigeria, Mexico and Moscow as a model. Additionally, she also served as the previous CEO of Sundowns Chikitas.

Television Shows

10 Over 10 - Season 1 as Commentator - Herself

10 Over 10 - Season 4 as Commentator - Herself

A Date with Arthur - Season 1 as Guest - Herself

Big Brother Africa - Season 7 (StarGame) as Celebrity Housemate

City Ses'la - Season 2 as Sibongile

I Love South Africa - Season 2 as Contestant - Herself

Reality Check - Season 1 as Herself

Strictly Come Dancing - Season 2 as Celebrity Dancer – Herself

Babalwa Mneno's pictures

As a model, she has a body shape many women would die for. At 44 years, she still looks young and energetic and has a perfect structure. She observes her diet and exercises regularly to maintain her body in shape. Below are her gorgeous photos:

1. Looking Gorgeous

The TV personality knows how to look stunning at all times. She compliments her looks with dark glasses.

2. Looking official

She looks great with a white skirt and a black top. Her black leather bag complements her attire.

3. Looking Stunning

Mneno is a fashion guru and knows what works best for her body. Besides, she is very thorough when it comes to make-up. She is all beautiful!

Babalwa Mneno's net worth

The celebrated TV personality has a net worth of between $500,000 and $1 million. Her primary source of income is her on-screen career, which has spanned decades.

Social media presence

She is active across social media platforms, engaging more with her fans. She has more than 248k followers on Instagram and more than 128k followers on Twitter.

The above article has everything you would love to know about Babalwa Mneno, a reality TV personality, model and event manager. When dealing with people, she likes openness, respect, and friendship and dislikes bad-mouthing, false accusations, laziness and spitefulness.

