Johanna Leia is a professional American model. She has been involved with various modelling labels such as Ford, Wilhelmina and IconSwim. She is also known for her appearance in the reality television show, Bringing Up Ballers, which premiered in 2017 and aired for a season. However, her relationship with prolific Canadian actor, singer, rapper and musician Aubrey Drake Graham, famously known as Drake, put her in the limelight.

Canadian rapper Drake dated the model for a few months before they broke up. Their relationship often sparked reactions from netizens who kept tabs on their every move. Want to know more about the model? Read on to find out.

Johanna Leia's profiles summary and bio

Full name Johanna Edelburg Other names Johanna Leia Date of birth 19th February 1981 Age 41 years in 2022 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California Current residence Los Angeles Nationality American Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Joan Edelberg (Joan Leslie) Relationship status Single Children Amari Bailey, Savvy Bailey Profession Model ambassador, TV Personality, Social media influencer Social media profiles Instagram Ethnicity Black

Johanna Leia’s age and early life

The model was born on 19th February 1981 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is 41 years old in 2022, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. She grew up in Chicago, but other details of her early life are unknown.

Johanna Leia’s height

Her height is approximately 5 feet 7 inches. Height and weight are important aspects because of her career in the modelling industry.

Who is Johanna Leia’s boyfriend?

Drake dated the model for a few months before breaking up with her in late 2021. Their relationship hit the headlines as Drake outdid himself to make her then-girlfriend happy. News of Drake renting out the Dodger stadium for a romantic dinner date with Johanna Leia broke the internet. However, things did not work out.

The model was recently linked to basketballer Ja Morant, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies. However, Johanna Leia and Ja Morant have not confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Johanna Leia’s baby father

Aaron Bailey, a former professional American football player, is the father of Johanna's children He played as a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts for five seasons in the NFL. Johanna and Aaron Bailey have never been officially married, but they had two children. Their son Amari Bailey is a young aspiring NBA player. He plays for the Sierra Canyons basketball team and recently signed for the University of California Los Angeles team. Johanna Leia's daughter with the former NFL player is called Savanna Bailey (Savvy).

What does Johanna Leia do for a living?

Johanna is a model, brand ambassador, social media influencer and television personality. She started her modelling career as a freelancer before transitioning to fashion. She later landed huge deals with big names in the industry, including Ford, FashionNova and Wilhelmina models. She also entered the world of reality television. Leia starred in the 2017 reality show, Bringing Up Ballers, which only aired for a season.

Johanna Leia's net worth

The model's exact net worth in 2022 is not known. However, several sources estimate it at between $1 million and $5 million. She has earned most of her income from modelling, ambassadorial contracts, and reality TV.

Amari Bailey’s mom’s Instagram

The accomplished model has an active presence on social media. She boasts over 399 thousand followers on Instagram, where she posts her photos, reels and videos of her outing, modelling photoshoots, and family outings. She never shies from talking about her modelling career regardless of the criticism from some of her followers.

What is Johanna Leia famous for?

The entrepreneur had a low-key life, and little was known about her until she was spotted with Canadian rapper Drake. The hip-hop artist met Amari Bailey’s mom at a high school game when Amari’s team, Sierra Canyon, was playing. They were later spotted at another basketball game and later made headlines after having a romantic dinner in the Dodgers’ stadium.

Is Johanna Leia black or white?

The fashion model has a mixed ethnic background. She is a black American and practises Christianity.

Who is Amari Bailey's mother?

The aspiring basketball player is the son of Johanna Leia, an American model and reality television star. His father is former NFL wide receiver, Aaron Bailey.

Who is Drake dating?

The Canadian rapper has been linked to numerous famous and beautiful ladies, including models, singers, and actresses. In October 2021, Drake was spotted with a Palestinian-Canadian lady. The lovebirds have kept their relationship away from the limelight, and his new flame currently lives in Miami.

Johanna Leia's dating life after breaking up with Canadian rapper Drake has not been bad if her Instagram posts are anything to go by. She has also done a commendable job of raising her two children.

