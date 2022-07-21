Whether reality TV is your thing, you probably have already heard of Steve Harvey, the popular TV personality known for The Steve Harvey Show. He is currently hosting both Celebrity Family Feud and Family Feud, among some others. What about his own family, though? What do we know about them? In this article, we look deeper at his daughter Brandi Harvey's life, including her personal life, career, and net worth.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The Harvey family men vs Harvey family women went-head-to-head during an episode of ‘Celebrity Family Feud.’ Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

As one of seven children, Brandi may not initially stand out more than any of his other children. However, the entrepreneur has more for her than just her famous family name. Before getting into everything we know about the businesswoman, here is a basic summary of her biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Brandi Harvey Nickname Brandi Date of birth 20 August 1982 Age 40 years old Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Undisclosed location in the USA Romantic orientation Unknown Religious beliefs Undisclosed Current residence Ohio, Great Lakes Region, USA (rumoured) Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Weight Unknown Height 173 cm ( estimated Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Steve and Marcia Harvey Siblings Broderick Harvey Jr., Jason Harvey, Karli Harvey, Lori Harvey, Morgan Harvey, Wynton Harvey Profession Entrepreneur Education The Ohio State University Native language English Net worth $5 million Social media profiles @iambrandiharvey on Instagram @beyondherco on Facebook

Brandi Harvey’s facts surrounding her basic profile summary do leave some questions, including where she was born and her romantic life in specific. But, other more widely known bits of information give us better insight into who she is and what passions she has. So, here is what else we could find on her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Brandi Harvey’s age

Firstly, how old is Brandi Harvey? The successful businesswoman is 40 years old as of July 2022.

Brandi Harvey’s boyfriend

As mentioned earlier, her love life is shrouded in mystery. No public information is available on whether she has a partner, but it is widely believed that she is currently single.

The businesswoman attended the '2018 Ubiquitous Hair & Beauty Expo’ at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. Photo: Brian Stukes

Source: Getty Images

Brandi Harvey’s parents

Her mother and father are well-known, especially her father, who is a famous TV personality, Steve Harvey. With various shows he hosts, the family became well-known through their famous father.

Brandi Harvey’s siblings

Her family is considered a big family unit, with seven children. Brandi is a part of a set of twins. Steve Harvey's twins include both Brandi and Karli. Besides them, there is Broderick Jr., Jason, Lori, Morgan and Wynton.

Who is Steve Harvey's twin brother?

While on the topic of family, the famous small screen personality has a brother named Terry. However, they are not twins, and he is his youngest and only brother.

What does Steve Harvey's daughter do?

The TV star's daughter is a businesswoman and entrepreneur, pioneering her brand called 'Beyond Her', a wellness brand that supports 'intentional living' through health habits, eating patterns, exercise routines and overall ways of living.

The daughter of the famous TV personality is seen on the podium at the 2015 Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Gala. Photo: Jeff Schear

Source: Getty Images

Brandi Harvey’s net worth

Thanks to her successful brand and career moves, she has an estimated value of $5 million.

Brandi Harvey's profiles

Brandi Harvey’s Instagram is @iambrandiharvey, where she has 166 thousand followers. Her business page can be found under @beyondherco (Beyond Her), with 1,570 likes as of July 2022. It does not seem like she has a Twitter page or any other form of social media.

Brandi Harvey may be the more reclusive family member compared to her parents and siblings, but she has cemented a name for herself as a figure to watch out for in her own right, with a successful brand and booming career.

READ ALSO: Who is Hannah Selleck? Age, boyfriend, husband, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za covered an article relating to another family member of a famous name, Hannah Selleck, the daughter of famous American actor Tom Selleck. His daughter followed a different route from him but still gathered media attention.

So, what does Hannah do, and why are people so curious about her life? More on her career, family, and net worth here.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News