Who is Thatgirllaylay? Age, real name, parents, height, profiles, net worth

Thatgirllaylay provides all the proof you need that globalization has made it easy for any individual to become a worldwide celebrity. Thanks to social media, just a single moment in time can make a person go viral. In addition, the internet has eliminated traditional hurdles that made it difficult for people to launch careers and become successful without needing the help of middlemen and agents. Today, it is possible to create independent films and music and still be able to infiltrate the market as Thatgirllaylay did.

That Girl Lay Lay attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

If you are hearing about Thatgirllaylay for the first time, you are behind the news because she is a global sensation. She is a 15-year-old rapper who started her career on Instagram before going mainstream.

Traditionally, she probably wouldn't have been discovered until she finished her education, but that is no longer the case. She happens to be among the youngest female rappers to be signed to the Empire Records label.

Thatgirllaylay’s profile summary

Name Thatgirllaylay Real name Alaya High Date of birth January 28, 2007 Place of birth Houston, Texas Age 15 years old (as of 2022) Birth sign Aquarius Gender Female Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Acie High Diet Vegan Height in feet 4' 7'' Weight in kilograms 36 Residence Atlanta Net worth $2 million Instagram That Girl Lay Lay Facebook That Girl Lay Lay Twitter @thatgirllaylay

Early childhood and education

The rapper was born as Alaya High on January 28, 2007, in Houston, Texas. Thatgirllaylay’s height is 4 feet 7 inches tall. However, the family moved to Atlanta, Georgia, for her to explore her career in music. She was raised in a Christian family, with her father being rapper Acie High. Her mother has been supportive of everything she does, but she prefers to be unknown to the rest of the world.

The education journey of the star started at a local high school in Houston, but it did not end there. Her parents opted to homeschool her so she would get enough time to start her music career. She used the extra time to receive rap lessons.

Thatgirllaylay's career

High and Young Dylan perform onstage during Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

High started her music when she was around the age of 5 years old. At the time, her father used to take her to the studio where he was making music. She developed a passion for rap music and started freestyling with her father. While her father observed that her talent was natural, he never expected that she would rise to stardom within a short time.

In 2018, Empire Records offered Alaya her first recording deal. Shortly after that, she appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show. Her first studio album was released in the same year, titled The Cheat Code. In 2019, she released The Cheat Code Reloaded, which featured songs like Mama and Supersize XL.

While music brought her to the limelight, it is not clear whether she will pursue it as a full-time career. However, the fame has opened her to other things like acting and entrepreneurship. She may also explore them or even leave music behind to be an actress, especially after landing an overall business deal with Nickelodeon in 2020.

The deal has enabled her to guest star on Group Chat with Annie and Jayden, perform the Jingle Bell Rock, and be a musical guest on The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular. In addition, she plays the role of Lay Lay on the Nickelodeon comedy series, That Girl Lay Lay. As an entrepreneur, she has a lip gloss line called Lyrics Lip Gloss by Lay Lay. Thatgirllaylay’s TV shows include:

Side Hustle (2022)

Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards 2022

I’m That (2021)

That Girl Lay Lay (2021)

Danger Force (2021)

Thatgirllaylay's family and relationships

Alaya comes from a closely knit family. Her father, Acie High, is a rapper, and he is her inspiration. Music became her passion after she saw her father rapping in the studio. He is also the one who made her adopt a vegan diet.

While her mother is not involved in music, she has also impacted Alaya's life. Her mother is a fitness guru and has ensured that her daughter stays fit and healthy.

High is not involved in any romantic relationship. That is understandable because she is 15 years old and still a child. At the moment, she is much focused on her career, and we will probably see her on the dating scene once she attains the legal age of an adult.

Thatgirllaylay’s net worth

High attends the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

The net worth of this celebrity kid is $2 million as of 2022. She has made her money through her music career. She earned herself a record deal with Empire Records, which must have given her the first paycheck of her music career.

She is also a popular personality on social media, with millions of followers on Instagram and YouTube. This means she must also be earning from those channels through advertisements and brand endorsements since she is an influencer.

Fast facts

How did Lay Lay get famous? She reached fame by posting videos of herself freestyling on social media. How old is Lay Lay? She is 15 years of age as of 2022, and she was born on January 28, 2007. Are all of Thatgirllaylay’s songs hiphop? Yes, the genre Lay Lay identifies with is HipHop. What is Thatgirllaylay’s real name? The birth name of the young rapper is Alaya High. What does Thatgirllaylay's father do? Her father is a rapper, and he is the one who influenced her to be a musician. What is the net worth of Lay Lay? The young rapper is believed to have a net worth of about $2 million. How did the celebrity kid get famous? She became famous for her freestyle over BlocBoy JB's “Shoot”.

Thatgirllaylay is one of those people you know that she is destined for greatness from the first moment you hear about her. Most people wait until they graduate from college and rely on their education to make a living, while others make it because of their talents.

