American Idol is one of the biggest shows to come out of the USA in recent times and gave a massive platform for various stars like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood to become largely successful. Certain contestants have stood out from the rest thanks to their undeniable star quality, and Grace Kinstler is one of those memorable characters. What do we know about her, and where is she now? Keep reading to learn more about her rise to fame and what Grace Kinstler is doing in 2022.

The star sang her heart out during the special three-hour live coast-to-coast season finale event of ‘American Idol’ in 2021.Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

Before we get into her American Idol success and how it all played out, there are some other interesting facts to know about her first. Here is a summary of the star that gives us better insight into who she is and where she comes from.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Grace Kinstler Nickname Grace Date of birth 4 August 2001 Age 20 years old Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual (unconfirmed) Religious beliefs Christian (rumoured) Current residence Los Angeles, Californa, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 80 kg (estimated) Height 170 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Parents Mitch (deceased) and Sherry Kinstler Children None Profession Singer Education Berklee Collge of Music Native language English Net worth $2 million (undisclosed) Social media pages Twitter, Instagram, TikTok

Grace Kinstler's age and nationality

The signer is considerably young for the major success she has achieved, being just 20 years of age as of July 2022. Born 4 August 2001 and raised in Chicago, Illinois, before moving to Los Angeles to pursue her singing career, the star is of American nationality.

Grace Kinstler's family

Grace Kinstler's parents are Mitch (deceased) and Sherry Kinstler, who had always supported their daughter's dreams of becoming a singing sensation. Unfortunately, her father, Mitch, passed away unexpectedly in Febuary 2020 at 64 years of age. Her siblings include two older brothers named Jacob and Tyler.

What happened to Grace Kinstler from American Idol? This article discussed that and much more about the prolific artist. Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

How far did Grace Kinstler make it in American Idol?

The singing powerhouse reached the season finale in 2021 but missed the top spot, placing third behind Willie Spence. For those wondering: 'Who won American Idol in 2021?' The 26-year-old California native Chayce Beckham took the title, with many adorning fans backing him.

What disease does Grace Kinstler have?

Due to her body shape and curvy hips, Grace Kinstler’s health is a topic of discussion with many fans. Some have speculated that she may have lymphedema, a condition which sees an excess amount of lymph fluids collect in tissues that lead to swelling. However, this seems to be a rumour, and she has never confirmed any medical issue for her curvy body type.

Grace and fellow contestant Alyssa Wray posed during a ‘Disney Night’ segment on ‘American Idol’. Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

Grace Kinstler's net worth

The singer's net worth is of much debate, and online reports vary drastically in the amount. However, it is believed to fall between $100 000-$2 million, although this remains unconfirmed.

Grace Kinstler's profiles

Her Instagram page has 183 thousand followers. You can find her on Twitter with 12.1 thousand followers. Her TikTok page has 291.9 thousand followers as of 15 July 2022.

Where is Grace Kinstler now?

Currently living in Los Angeles, California, the star regularly posts singing content to her social media platforms and has released a new single titled Breaking Myself, which is available for streaming on various music platforms. So on that topic, where is Casey Bishop now? Another previous Americal Idol finalist, she is currently living in Estero and attending virtual school.

Grace Kinstler may not have won season 19 of American Idol, but her achievement in placing in the finals has helped her gain a massive fanbase and a platform for her to showcase her talent. There is no doubt that she is destined for great things in future.

