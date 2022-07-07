Who is Niki Enhypen? He is a renowned singer, dancer, TikTok star, vocalist, social media influencer, and entrepreneur from Okayama, Japan. Niki is celebrated as the main singer of the South Korean boy band Enhypen. Besides, he has also worked as a backup dancer for SHINee. How old is Niki Enhypen? What is his net worth? Does he have a family? Find out that and more below!

Nishimura is celebrated as the main singer of the South Korean boy band Enhypen. Besides, he has also worked as a backup dancer for SHINee. Photo: @Nishimura (modified by author)

Niki Enhypen's full name is Nishimura Riki, and he is a force to reckon with in the digital content industry. He is very talented in different areas, from singing, modelling, and content creation. Yet, surprisingly, he has achieved much more at his tender age. But how has he managed to achieve all this? Is Ni-Ki Enhypen Japanese? Does he have siblings? Find out here!

Niki Enhypen's profiles

Real Name Nishimura Riki Famous Name NI-KI Other Names NIKI Enhypen Birthdate December 9, 2005 Age 16 Years Old (As of 2022) Birthplace Okayama, Japan Occupation Dancer, Singer, TikTok Star, Vocalist Current Residence Seoul, South Korea Niki Enhypen's nationality Japanese Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Qualification Graduate Alma mater Middle School Ethnicity Mixed (Asian) Religion Christian Sexual Orientation Straight Gender Male Weight 63 kg Height 6′ Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Languages Korean, Japanese Zodiac sign Sagittarius Famous as Member of Enhypen Marital status Single Niki Enhypen's siblings Two sisters Net Worth $1.5 million (approx.) Niki Enhypen's Instagram @enhypen Twitter @ENHYPEN___NIKI

Niki Enhypen's age

Niki was born on December 9, 2005, in Okayama, Japan. Thus, Enhypen's age is 16 years as of 2022, and his birth sign is Sagittarius. He was born to a well-established family, and his parents supported him through his passion.

He was always interested in dancing and singing since childhood. Little is known about Niki Enhypen's parents, but it is believed his father is a businessman, and his mother is a homemaker.

How many sisters does Niki Enhypen have?

His family consists of his mother, father, an older sister (born in 2004), and a younger sister. However, he does not reveal the names of his sisters or any of his family members. He likes to keep his family life private away from the public.

Niki Enhypen's height

He measures 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 63 kg. He is well known for his fashion style and likes to wear trendy clothes.

Niki Enhypen's girlfriend

The celebrated dancer has not revealed any details about his dating life. He likes to keep a low profile. But, according to the sources, Nishimura is reportedly single and focused on building his career.

Niki Enhypen's career

In November 2020, he made his debut in the Enhypen. In the band, he serves the position of lead vocalist and dancer. Photo: @Nishimura (modified by author)

Nishimura developed an interest in music and dancing at a tender age. He perfected this art while in high school and used to perform in dance competitions. Niki is very popular as the lead member of a South Korean boy band named Enhypen. Additionally, he also served the position of a backup dancer for SHINee.

He also took his training at I-LAND and grabbed position 4 in the finale. In November 2020, he made his debut in the Enhypen. In the band, he serves the position of lead vocalist and dancer.

The boys' band was formed by Belift and comprised seven members. These are Jay, Jake, Jungwon, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Nishimura. Enhypen made its debut on November 30, 2020, with the extended play Border: Day One.

Niki Enhypen's net worth

His estimated net worth is around $1.5 million. He makes his money from his professional career. In addition, he earns income from music events and live shows and is a professional dancer.

Why is Niki called Riki?

He shares a birthday with SHINee's Minho, Nahyun (ex SONAMOO), Alexa, LOONA's Vivi, ITZY's Yuna and STAYC's J, among others. – When they were trainees, Ta-ki was called Riki A, and Ni-ki was called Riki B because both Ni-ki and Ta-ki have the birth name of Riki.

Above is all that you would love to know about Niki Enhypen. He is a famous Japanese celebrity and a great entertainer. He also loves to play the piano during his leisure time and keeps a pet dog named Bisco. Moreover, he has an admirable personality, a good sense of adventure, and a lot of curiosity.

