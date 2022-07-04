Joseph Baena is an American bodybuilder, residential real estate agent, and upcoming actor. He is famous for being the love child of actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The politician had an affair with his housekeeper, which ultimately led to the break-up of his 25-year-long marriage.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Joseph Baena is actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's love child. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Getty Images

Arnold became involved in Joseph's life as soon as he learnt about his paternity. The father-son duo has grown close, and the former governor often acknowledges his look-alike son's achievements publicly.

Joseph Baena's profiles summary and bio

Full name Joseph Baena Date of birth 2nd October 1997 Age 24 years in 2022 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Height 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m) Gender Male Sexuality Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Model Nicky Dodaj Parents Actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena Siblings Four half-siblings including Katherine, Christina, Christopher, and Patrick Schwarzenegger Education Pepperdine University in Malibu Profession Actor, bodybuilder, residential real estate agent Social media profiles Instagram

Joseph Baena's net worth

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son has an estimated net worth of between $100,000 and $1 million in 2022. He is an upcoming actor, bodybuilder, and residential real estate agent.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

What does Joseph Baena do?

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son is a bodybuilder, upcoming actor, and realtor. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Joseph seems to be following in the footsteps of his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger. He is an avid bodybuilder and loves to work out. He is also trying to make his way into the world of acting. Some of Joseph Baena's movies include:

Called to Duty: The Last Airshow as Lt. Andrew 'Bells' Harris

as Lt. Andrew 'Bells' Harris Terminator 2 Remake with Joseph Baena: Bad to the Bone (2016) as The Terminator

(2016) as The Terminator Encounters as Tarrick

In May 2021, Arnold Schwarzenegger's love child started working as a residential real estate agent at the LA-based ARIA Silicon Beach Real Estate. He works around Silicon Beach and West Los Angeles.

How old is Joseph Baena?

The actor was born on 2nd October 1997 in Los Angeles, California. Joseph Baena's age in 2022 is 24 years. He graduated from Pepperdine University in Malibu in 2019 with a business degree.

Joseph Baena's parents and siblings

A collage of Joseph Baena's mother and father. Photo: @joebaena on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The bodybuilder's father is Arnold Schwarzenegger, an Austrian-American actor, producer, entrepreneur, politician and former bodybuilder. He is republican and served as the 38th governor of California. The boy's mother is Mildred Baena, a former housekeeper for the Schwarzenegger household. She retired in 2011 after almost 20 years.

Mildred and the former governor had an affair while he was still married to Maria Shriver. Arnold and Maria filed for divorce later in May 2011 after 25 years of marriage, and she moved out of their Brentwood mansion. The affair was then made public by the Los Angeles Times. Their divorce was finalized in December 2021.

The real estate agent has four older half-siblings from his father's side, including Christina, Katherine, Christopher, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Joseph Baena's siblings do not have a great relationship with him, especially sisters Katherine and Christina, who seem to still hold a grudge after their family broke up. The brothers have accepted the past, and he was spotted hanging out with his older half-brother Patrick in 2021.

Joseph Baena's girlfriend

The American bodybuilder and Nicky Dodaj have been dating since 2019. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is dating model Nicky Dodaj. She graduated from Pepperdine University with a BBA degree in Business Administration and Management. The lovebirds have been dating since February 2019.

Joseph Baena's height

The upcoming actor has a muscular physique and stands at 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m). He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Joseph Baena's nationality

The real estate agent is an American citizen born in the United States. His mother, Mildred Baena, is Guatemalan, while his father is Austrian-American.

When did Joseph Baena find out Arnold was his dad?

The bodybuilder was a 14-year-old teenager when he learnt about his father. Schwarzenegger found out when the boy was eight years old as he was starting to look like him and his suspicious wife confronted him during a couple's therapy session. Mildred had kept Joseph Baena's paternity a secret from her son and Arnold. The father-son-duo currently have a great father-son relationship and are often seen doing things together.

Who is the mother of Joseph Baena?

Joseph Baena's mother is Mildred Patricia Baena, a former housekeeper for the Schwarzenegger family. She worked with them for almost 20 years and retired in 2011 after her affair with the household patriarch came to light. She has Guatemalan roots. Mildred was married to Rogelio, but they separated a few months after Joseph was born, and she filed for divorce in 2008.

Joseph Baena continues to make his parents proud with commendable career achievements. Apart from his father's looks, Arnold Schwarzenegger's son has his determination and work ethic.

READ ALSO: Who is Angela Hudson? Age, children, movies, career, profile, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Angela Hudson, an American celebrity sibling. She is best recognized for being the elder sister of pop star Katy Perry and the elder daughter of preachers Mary Perry and Keith Hudson.

Angela is said to have been Katy Perry's musical inspiration from a young age, and they share a close bond. She is blessed with two kids, whom she shares with her husband, Svend Lerche. Her sister Katy helped in delivering the two babies in Angela's living room.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News