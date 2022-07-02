Who is Justin Ryan Simpson? Age, wife, parents, career, profiles, net worth

Justin Ryan Simpson is the son of Orenthal James Simpson, a former NFL Buffalo Bills player, actor, and media personality. He rose to prominence as a young boy when his father was accused of murdering his ex-wife and a friend. The case of Justin Simpson makes one believe that the notoriety or recklessness of parents would rub off on the reputation of their children in many instances if great care is abandoned.

Justin Ryan Simpson and his siblings have maintained a good reputation, despite their father's being plagued with numerous legal cases. The younger Simpson is a real estate agent who has weathered the storm surges of his father's misfortune and the tragic death of his mother to make outstanding achievements. As a result, he has avoided the prying eyes of the media and any controversy that may link his past to his current profession.

Justin Ryan Simpson's profile summary

Full name Justin Ryan Simpson Gender Male Date of birth 6th August 1988 Age 33 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Height in feet 6' Height in centimetre 183 cm Weight in kilograms 86 Weight in pound 189 Father Orenthal James Simpson Mother Nicole Brown Simpson Siblings 4 High school Gulliver Preparatory School in Pinecrest, Florida, United States University Florida State University Profession Real estate agent and broker Net worth $3 million

Justin Ryan Simpson's background information

Justin is an American realtor born on 6th August 1988 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Justin Ryan Simpson's age is 34 years as of July 2022. He is famous for being the son of the American celebrity, Oreanthal James Simpson, popularly called O.J Simpson. His mother, Nicole Brown was murdered by her husband in 1994.

Justin grew up with his grandparents, Jimmy Lee Simpson and Eunice Simpson, alongside his sister Sydney. During the tumultuous years of Justin's family, he and his sister were shielded from the media by his grandparents and father, making him live a life away from the public eyes.

Justin Ryan Simpson's siblings include those from his father's first marriage: Arnelle, Jason Lamar, and Aaren Lashone.

Education

He attended Gulliver Preparatory School in Pinecrest, Florida, United States. He later moved to Florida State University, obtaining a bachelor's degree in Entrepreneurial and Small Business Operations in 2010.

Career

Justin first joined Muffley & Associates Real Estate in 2013, where he worked until 2015. Afterwards, he works for DHM Real Estate Group in St Petersburg, Florida.

Personal life

Justin prefers to keep his personal life and relationships away from the media. He also does not make many posts on his social media handles except real estate-related posts. Nevertheless, his recent post on Facebook shows that Justin Ryan Simpson's wife is now in the picture and his family is expecting a baby girl soon. According to the post, he wrote:

So, we did a thing. We are extremely excited, scared, nervous and in love. In only a few short months we will be welcoming little Lana and can't wait for you to meet her. Below is the link to our registry if you feel like helping out a couple of first time parents. Every bit helps, especially tips and pointers from all you parents out there.

Where is Justin Simpson?

Justin pursues his career as a realtor in Saint Petersburg while enjoying his quiet life with his wife. He does not frequently appear before the media.

Who is O.J. Simpson and what did he do?

O.J. Simpson is an American ex-footballer, actor, and media personality who is well decorated for his performance on the field. After he retired from active play, he joined the entertainment industry and excelled at it. Nevertheless, he is also famous for being notorious, having been accused of the murder of his wife and jailed for allegations that border on armed robbery and kidnapping.

The ex-footballer met Nicole Brown in 1977 while working as a waitress at The Daisy nightclub. After Simpson divorced his first wife, he married Brown on 2nd February 1985, five years after he retired from professional football.

The couple had two children, Justin and Sydney Brooke, born in 1985. However, the marriage was rife with allegations of spouse abuse. Consequently, Justin Ryan Simpson's parents divorced in 1992.

Two years after the divorce, Brown was murdered alongside her friend, Ron Goldman, at her home in Los Angeles on 12 June 1994. Her ex-husband was the primary suspect and was later docked for the case. OJ Simpson hired a legal team and was later acquitted of the charge.

Was OJ at Nicole's funeral?

According to reports, he attended the funeral which was held on 16 June 1994. He even kissed the corpse of his ex-wife.

Net worth

According to The Washington Note's website, Justin Ryan Simpson's net worth is $3 million. But interestingly, he has built a career path that is not in any way connected to his father's wealth and affluence. Besides, he reportedly owns a three-bedroom property worth $226,000.

Although life seemed cruel for Justin Ryan Simpson, considering his parents' divorce a few years after his birth and his mother's eventual death, the experience must have been traumatic for him and his siblings. Undoubtedly, he overcame all in his path to become the successful real estate broker he is today.

