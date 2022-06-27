Valentine Michael Manson, the full biography of Charles Manson's son

Valentine Michael Manson is widely recognized for being the son of Charles Manson, a notorious American cult leader. His father’s cult was responsible for several heinous crimes in the USA in the late 1960s. For instance, the Manson Family was behind the LaBianca and Sharon Tate murders that shook the world to the core.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Valentine Michael Brunner changed his name to Michael Brunner after discovering his father's heinous crimes. Photo: @NotHoodlum, @Quite069 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Being in the spotlight can adversely affect someone’s life, especially when it comes as a result of a negative thing. Since his childhood, Valentine Michael has been in the limelight because of his family's heinous legacies. Growing up, he was bullied at school for his family’s atrocities. At some point, he declared that he did not feel any significant connection with his father. No doubt, his story is an interesting one!

Valentine Michael Manson’s profile summary

Birth name Valentine Michael Manson (Michael Brunner) Nickname Pooh Bear Gender Male Date of birth 15 April 1968 Age 54 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 6’ Height in centimetres 180 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Charles Manson Mother Mary Brunner Grandparents Evelyn Brunner, John Brunner Siblings Charles Luther, Charles Manson Jr. Children One Net worth $100,000

Valentine Michael Manson’s bio

He was born Valentine Michael Manson but changed his name to Michael Brunner due to his father’s ill repute. The names of Valentine Michael Manson's parents are Charles and Mary Brunner. Unlike the rest of his siblings, Valentine grew up in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, under the care of his maternal grandparents, Evelyn Brunner and John Brunner.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

His mother, Mary Brunner, also spent the better part of her life in prison. She took part in a 1971 police shootout in an attempt to free their leader, who was also her husband. Considering he was rescued from his parents at the age of 18 months, he has never felt any connection with them. In one interview, he has the following to say about his biological mother,

Mary Brunner gave birth to Brunner in April 1968. Photo: @Joeviciouss, @LenOrtega17 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She was always my 'sister,' but now she's just my kid's grandma.

On the other hand, Valentine Michael Manson’s father died in prison on 19 November 2017. He was incarcerated for the murders of LaBianca and Sharon Tate.

How many years was Charles Manson in jail? The cultist was in prison for around 40 years; he died at the age of 83 years. Valentine did not feel any connection with his biological father at all, and he once described his relationship with him as sibling-like.

Who are Valentine Michael Manson's siblings?

Did Charles Manson have any children? Yes. Brunner had two known siblings. However, they were not blood siblings but half-siblings. His father was married to two wives. Between 1955 and 1958, he was married to Rosalie Jean Willis. The couple had a son named Charles Manson, Jr.

He was born in 1956. After learning of his father’s heinous crimes, he changed his identity to Jay White when his mother remarried. White was his stepfather's name. Unfortunately, he committed suicide in 1993.

Charles had three known biological sons with three different women. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

In 1959, Charles married Candy Stevens. In 1963, Stevens divorced him, but before that she gave birth to his son, Charles Luther Manson. Like his other children, Luther changed his identity and has remained out of the public limelight his entire life.

How old is Valentine Michael Manson?

As of 2022, Valentine Michael Manson's age is 54 years. He was born on 15 April 1968. His zodiac sign is Aries.

What does Valentine Michael Manson do for a living?

Considering he has kept most of his life under wraps since 1993, little is known about his profession. However, according to his last interview with Los Angeles Times, he served in the force in the 1860s after completing his basic training. He was also self-employed for many years and spent most of his life in Germany.

What is Valentine Michael Manson's net worth?

He has not declared his wealth yet. However, according to Popular Bio, his alleged net worth is $100k. This figure is, however, not verifiable and hence unreliable.

Who was involved in Helter Skelter?

Several books, documentaries, TV shows and films have been released since the arrest of his parents, and Helter Skelter happens to be among them. The book is written by Vincent Bugliosi and Curt Gentry. It was originally published in 1974.

What happened to Valentine Manson?

When his parents were incarcerated, he decided to go low-key. Shortly after his father was jailed, he gave one exclusive interview before disappearing almost forever. However, in 2019, he granted the Los Angeles Times one exclusive interview.

Anyone looking for Valentine Michael Manson's Instagram page will not find any. He has stayed out of the public’s prying eye for many years.

Is Charles Manson still alive?

Charles passed away in 2017 while serving his life sentence. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

No. The cultist succumbed to cancer on 19 November 2017. He had served 40 years of his life sentence when he passed away at the California State Prison, Corcoran.

Valentine Michael Manson was born into a family of criminals, but that does not define him as a person. Instead, he has lived his best life out of the public’s prying eye to avoid being judged for his parent’s crimes.

READ ALSO: How old is Danielle Cohn? Partner, height, family, profession, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za also published the biography of Danielle Cohn. She is a famous social media star, singer, and fashion model.

Danielle Cohn shot into the limelight in 2016 following her lip-synching videos on TikTok. The TikTok star has since created a considerable online following. Check out her bio for more information on her age, career, family, net worth and more!

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News