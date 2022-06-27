Dorothy Jo Gideon biography: Everything to know about Bob Barker's wife

Dorothy Jo Gideon is famously known as the wife of Bob Barker, a legendary TV personality. For many years, Barker graced the TV screens hosting game shows such as The Price Is Right. The Emmy award-winning TV host was married to Dorothy for over three decades. But, do you know that the two started dating at the age of 15 years?

Dorothy Jo Gideon was a big part of Bob Barker's life. Her death took a toll on his life, leaving him in extreme loneliness. Nonetheless, his love for his late wife was on another level. Several years later, she remains in his heart. He always visits her during their anniversaries. Additionally, he never married or got into any other relationship after her demise.

Dorothy Jo Gideon’s profile summary

Birth name Dorothy Jo Gideon Famous as Bob Barker's wife Gender Female Date of birth 25 February 1924 Place of birth Springfield, Missouri, United States Died 19 October 1981 Place of death Los Angeles, California, United States Age of death 57 years Zodiac sign Pisces Buried Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Father Jack Oliver Gideon Mother Dorothy L. Evans Gideon Spouse Bob Barker (m. 1945–1981) Children None Profession TV personality, human rights activist

Dorothy Jo Gideon’s biography

The human rights activist was born and raised in Springfield, Missouri, United States. She is presumably the only daughter of Dorothy L. Evans and Jack Oliver Gideon. Her father, Oliver, was in the force and is a WWI veteran.

In her lifetime, she never mentioned anything about having siblings. Nonetheless, Jo was an American national of white ethnicity. Unfortunately, there is little known about her childhood experience and educational background.

Dorothy Jo Gideon's age at death

The actress passed away on 19 October 1981. At the time of her demise, she was 57 years. She was a Pisces.

Dorothy Jo Gideon's cause of death

Is Dorothy Jo Gideon still alive? Unfortunately, she is deceased. She succumbed to lung cancer in October 1981. She was diagnosed with the condition in April 1981. Sadly, she died six months later, a few months after celebrating her 57th birthday.

What did Bob Barker's wife do?

The late wife of Bob Barker was a television personality and an animal rights activist. She is remembered for appearing in It's Your Bet (1972) and Tattletales (1975-1976). Additionally, she occasionally sang in television commercials.

Jo was also an animal lover and animal rights activist. Bob once revealed that he was inspired to champion the rights of animals because of his late wife. In a 2007 interview with Good Morning America, the legendary game show host said,

She was ahead of her time. She really was. She stopped wearing fur coats before anyone was stopping. She became a vegetarian before people were becoming vegetarian. And I gradually did the same thing with her.

Who was Bob Barker's first wife?

Dorothy Josephine Gideon was the only wife of The Price Is Right game show host. The two met in their teenage years. Interestingly, Dorothy was 14 years old when he met Bob, who was a year older than her.

Their first date happened at the Ella Fitzgerald concert in Missouri. They established close ties as the years passed and would later become a couple. Dorothy Jo Gideon's wedding took place on 12 January 1945. They two lived together, as a couple, for 36 years. They were only separated by death.

Several years later, the TV icon still honours her wife by taking flowers to her grave on her anniversaries. The last time he was spotted at Forest Lawn Memorial Park was in 2017. But, unlike many celebrities, the thought of remarrying never crossed his mind.

Bob has had a few health issues over the years. For instance, he once had skin cancer, stroke, knee injury, and prostate injury. Also, he has made few public appearances since retiring from the show business industry in 2007.

Why didn't Bob Barker have any kids?

Did Bob Barker have children? No. The couple was comfortable not having children. Barker has aired his thoughts on the issue once in an interview with Esquire; he said,

We didn't have time for children. I don't regret it, not when so many of my friends are having so much trouble with their children. I have thirteen ducks, and that's a lot of work.

Indeed, true love exists. Bob Barker and Dorothy Jo Gideon met in their teenage years and married in their early twenties. They stayed together for around 36 years until death separated them. Surprisingly, Barker chose not to remarry because of his love for his late wife. Over the years, he has always visited her grave on her death anniversaries. Overall, Jo was a significant part of the former The Price Is Right game show's host's life.

