Who is Helen Essenberg? All about Dick Butkus' wife

Helen Essenberg is an American celebrity wife, now widowed. She is widely recognised as Dick Butkus' wife. Her late husband was an American football linebacker, sports commentator, and actor. He played football for the Chicago Bears of the National Football League from 1965 to 1973. He also appeared in a few movies, including The Longest Yard, starring Burt Reynolds.

Helen Essenberg and her late husband Dick Butkus (L). Helen Essenberg indoors (R). Photo: @thedickbutkus on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dick Butkus' wife, Helen Essenberg, came into the limelight following her romantic relationship with the late American football linebacker. They tied the knot in 1963 and were together until Dick Butkus’ death on 5 October 2023. Even though Helen was married to a popular actor, she has since maintained a low profile, leading many to ask numerous questions about her.

Profile summary

Full name Helen Essenberg Gender Female Date of birth 26 August 1943 Age 80 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Virgo Place of birth Illinois, United States Current residence Malibu, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Widowed Husband Dick Butkus Children Ricky, Matt, and Nikki Education University of Illinois

What is Helen Essenberg’s age?

The celebrity wife is 80 years old as of 2024. She was born on 26 August 1943 in Illinois, United States, but currently resides in Malibu, California, United States. Helen is an American national of white ethnicity.

Fast five facts about Helen Essenberg. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why is Helen Essenberg famous?

Helen Essenberg gained widespread recognition as Dick Butkus' wife. She is a private individual who has effectively kept her personal life out of the limelight. However, she occasionally appeared alongside her husband in public events, including the Westwood premiere of 'Any Given Sunday' at the Mann Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on 16 December 1999.

Even though specific details about Helen's professional achievements are not widely publicised, she consistently supported her husband throughout their marriage.

Who is Dick Butkus?

Helen Essenberg’s husband, Dick Butkus, was an iconic American football player, sports commentator, and actor. He played his entire professional career with the Chicago Bears from 1965 to 1973 and was known as a fierce tackler for the relentless effort with which he played. He is considered one of professional football's greatest and most intimidating linebackers.

Born on 9 December 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, Butkus played college football at the University of Illinois, where he earned All-American honours. His prowess at the collegiate level led to his selection by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 1965 NFL Draft.

After retiring from football, Butkus remained active in sports, working as a broadcaster and actor. He retired with 1,020 tackles, 22 interceptions and 27 fumble recoveries. Beyond football, Dick Butkus ventured into acting, appearing in movies and TV shows such as The Longest Yard, Any Given Sunday, Hang Time, Charlie Grace and Necessary Roughness.

Where did Helen Essenberg and Dick Butkus' meet?

Dick Butkus at SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVII on 10 February 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Helen Essenberg and Dick Butkus met while in high school and tied the knot on 6 July 1963 while attending the University of Illinois. Together, they had three children: Ricky, Matt, and Nikki. Their son, Matt, played college football for the USC Trojans as a defensive lineman and joined his father in philanthropic activities.

Butkus passed away in his sleep at his home in Malibu, California, on 5 October 2023, at the age of 80. According to TMZ Sports, the primary cause of Dick's death was a stroke, with atrial fibrillation, atherosclerosis, and hypercholesterolemia listed as underlying causes. The Chicago Bears released a statement confirming his death. The statement read:

The Butkus family confirms that football and entertainment legend Dick Butkus died peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu, California. The Butkus family is gathering with Dick's wife, Helen. They appreciate your prayers and support.

Frequently asked questions about Helen Essenberg Butkus and her family

Numerous questions have been asked to learn more about Dick Butkus' family. Below are some of them and the best answers given.

Was dick Butkus married? The late sports commentator was married to his high school sweetheart, Helen Essenberg, in 1963 while they were students at the University of Illinois.

The late sports commentator was married to his high school sweetheart, Helen Essenberg, in 1963 while they were students at the University of Illinois. How long was Butkus married? Butkus and his wife, Helen, were married for over six decades.

Butkus and his wife, Helen, were married for over six decades. What is Helen Butkus' maiden name? Her maiden name is Helen Essenberg.

Her maiden name is Helen Essenberg. Where does Helen Essenberg live now? The celebrity widow currently resides in Malibu, California, United States.

The celebrity widow currently resides in Malibu, California, United States. What was the cause of Dick Butkus’ death? The legendary footballer died of a cerebrovascular accident, commonly known as a stroke.

Helen Essenberg is an American personality who came into the spotlight following her marriage to Dick Butkus, an American football linebacker, sports commentator, and actor. Helen Essenberg and Dick Butkus were together for six decades before Dick’s death on 5 October 2023. Despite her husband's fame, Helen has maintained a relatively private life.

READ ALSO: Sofia Vergara's net worth: How rich is the Modern Family star?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Sofia Vergara's net worth. She is a Colombian-American actress and television personality. She is known for her roles as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the ABC sitcom Modern Family and Griselda Blanco in the Netflix miniseries Griselda.

Sofia was born on 10 July 1972 in Barranquilla, Colombia. She has been in the entertainment industry since 1995 and has amassed significant wealth. Check the article for more on how much she makes.

Source: Briefly News