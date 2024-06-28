Justin Fields' contract details, salary, and market value in 2024

Justin Fields is an American football quarterback for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chicago Bears selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, and after three seasons, Justin was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. So, how much is Justin Fields' contract with Pittsburgh?

Fields earned his vast net worth from his NFL salary as a quarterback and bagged some lucrative endorsement deals. Photo: @justnfields (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Quarterback Justin Fields was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers quarterback holds one of the highest market values and one of the most promising talents in the National Football League. So, how much do the Steelers have to pay Justin Field?

Justin Fields' profile summary

Full name Justin Skyler Fields Gender Male Date of birth March 05, 1999 Age 25 years (in 2024) Place of birth Kennesaw, Georgia Current residence Chicago Country United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Height 6 ft 3 inches Weight 103 kg (approx) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Gianna Carmona High School Harrison, Kennesaw College Ohio State NFL Debut September 12, 2021 Position Quarterback Team Pittsburgh Steelers Profession American football player Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Justin Fields' contracts and career earnings

Justin Fields signed a 4-year, $18,871,957 contract, including $11,085,060 signing bonuses, $18,871,957 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $4,717,989. In 2024, Fields reportedly earns a base salary of $1,616,724 and a roster bonus of $1,616,724, with a cap hit and a dead cap value of approximately $3 million, as per Spotrac.

How much is Justin Fields' 5th year option?

Fields' market value is estimated at $283 million over six years, averaging $47.1 million per season. If the Steelers choose to pick up his fifth-year option, they will pay $25.7 million next season.

Fields was named Mr. Georgia Football by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta. Photo: @justnfields (modified by author)

Source: Original

Justin Fields' endorsements

Being a top-of-the-line quarterback in the NFL comes with its perks. Fields has landed endorsement deals with leading brands such as C4 Energy, Bose, Reebok, Chipotle, and Wonderful Pistachios.

In an interview with Front Office Sports, Justin Fields said he never touches his salary, living off his endorsement money and bonuses.

My plan right now is to not really touch any of my contract money and just pretty much live off of the marketing money.

What is Justin Fields' net worth?

According to Sportskeeda, the former Chicago Bears starting quarterback has a net worth of $15 million. He has earned his vast net worth from his NFL salary as a quarterback and bagged some lucrative endorsement deals.

Fields played college football at Ohio State, where he was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019. Photo: @justnfields (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Justin Fields' career

Fields attended Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia, where he also played football as a quarterback. After his senior year, 2017, he was named Mr. Georgia Football by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta.

In 2019, he transferred to Ohio State and joined the Buckeyes. In his sophomore season, he started all 14 games, lost only once, and won the Big Ten Championship after winning against Wisconsin.

He led the team to several wins and was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. On January 18, 2021, Fields announced he would be forgoing his final year of eligibility to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears

As per Sky Sports, the Chicago Bears drafted Justin in the first round, 11th overall pick, of the 2021 NFL Draft. In 2022, he threw 17 touchdowns, 2,242 yards, 11 interceptions, and rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. He became the third National Football League quarterback to rush 1,000 yards in a season after Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick.

Fields played his first year with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2018. Photo: @justnfields (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Pittsburgh Steelers

Fields was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers on March 16, 2024, during the 2024 offseason. He was traded for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft and a potential fourth-round pick. He has been the Steelers' backup quarterback after they signed former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year contract.

Is Justin Fields a free agent after this year?

Justin Fields' contract with the Steelers ends in the 2025 season, making him a free agent after.

Fields was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Photo: @justnfields (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Philanthropy

Justin runs the Justin Fields Foundation to give back to the community. ESPN states his foundation has provided $10,000 to the Special Olympics during a Rooftop fundraiser. He also supports people who have epilepsy, something he suffered during his early days.

Who is Justin Fields' wife?

Justin's dating life is often shredded in a cloak of privacy, but he has been linked to model Gianna Carmona. Neither have confirmed the dating rumours. Gianna is a Miami-based Instagram model and TikTok star.

Lesser-known facts about Justin Fields

Fields played his first year with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2018.

He played two seasons with the Buckeyes before being drafted by the Chicago in 2021.

Fields played in 40 games in three seasons, starting 38 of them.

He played college football at Ohio State, where he was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019.

Above is everything you would love to know about Justin Fields' contract details, salary, and market value in 2024. As he gets better and gains more experience, there is no doubt that a better contract and endorsement deals are on the horizon for the young quarterback.

READ ALSO: Ashanti's net worth today: How rich is the R&B star?

Briefly.co.za published an article about Ashanti, an American celebrated singer, songwriter and actress. She rose to prominence in early 2002 after releasing her self-titled debut album, which yielded hit songs such as Foolish and Happy. Discover how rich the R&B star is.

Source: Briefly News