Meet Jensen Gering: His age, height, and complete biography

Jensen Gering is an American up-and-coming actor, model, singer, songwriter and guitarist. He is best known for his role as Aaron in the Nickelodeon series Erin & Aaron. Despite Jensen Gering’s age, he has already made a name for himself, and many are eager to learn more about him.

Jensen Gering at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California (L). Jensen Gering in Manhattan Beach, California (R). Photo: Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jensen Gering is the youngest son of Galen Gering, the star of NBC's Days of our Lives. He made his professional acting debut in 2021 after he appeared in the feature film Wickensburg. He has also been featured in other shows and movies, including Dirty Soap and Erin & Aaron. Jensen is also a singer, songwriter and guitarist.

Jensen Gering’s profile summary

Full name Jensen Gering Gender Male Date of birth 16 July 2008 Age 16 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Santa Monica, California, United States Current residence Santa Monica, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 135 Ibs (61 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Galen Gering Mother Jenna Gering Siblings Dillon Phoenix Gering Profession Model, actor Social media Instagram, YouTube

Jensen Gering’s age and early life

The rising actor is 16 years old as of 2024. He was born on 16 July 2008 in Santa Monica, California, United States, where he was raised. Jensen Gering's parents are Galen Gering and Jenna Gering. His father is an American actor best known for his roles in daytime soap operas, including Passions and Days of Our Lives.

Jensen is an American national of mixed ethnicity. His father is of Russian-Jewish-French-Spanish-Basque descent, and his mother is German-Canadian. He grew up alongside his older brother Dallion, born on 3 August 2006. He is an actor, known for Dirty Soap (2011).

Fast five facts about Jensen Gering. Photo: Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

Source: Original

Career

Jensen Gring is an actor and model. He began modelling at two years old and has appeared in numerous international print and television campaigns for renowned brands like Guess, Banana Republic, Tommy Hilfiger, H&M, Lucky Brand, Old Navy, and Puma.

In 2021, he made his acting debut as the lead in the feature film Wickensburg, portraying the son of Denise Richards. Jensen rose to stardom in 2022 after he appeared as pop star Aaron Williams in the Nickelodeon/Netflix comedy series Erin & Aaron. Below is the list of Jensen Gering's movies and TV shows per his IMDb profile.

Dirt Soap (2011)

(2011) The Confab (2019)

(2019) Wickensburg (2022)

(2022) Erin & Aaron (2023)

(2023) Return to Wickensburg (2024)

In addition to acting, Jensen is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist. His song Instant won a Young Artist Academy Award for Best Single and was nominated for the same award in 2024.

Jensen is also active on social media, where he often shares videos and photos of himself singing, playing guitar, and performing live. He has posted videos of himself performing at a Best Buddies Leadership Conference on YouTube.

Jensen Gering at Nickelodeon's 2023 Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on 4 March 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

What is Jensen Gering's height?

The rising Hollywood star is 5 feet 10 inches, or 178 centimetres, tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds or 61 kilograms.

Who is Jensen Gering's girlfriend?

The Nickelodeon's Erin & Aaron star is not in any romantic relationship with anyone at the moment. He has managed to keep his love life from the public eye since he has not publicly shared information about a girlfriend.

Are Jensen Gering and Ava Ro dating?

While Jensen collaborates closely with Ava Ro, his co-star, there are no indications of a romantic relationship between them. They have also not confirmed any details about their relationship.

At a teenage age, Jensen Gering, the budding actor and model, has found a niche for himself in the competitive music and acting industry. He is best known for his role as Aaron in the Nickelodeon series Erin & Aaron. His song Instant won a Young Artist Academy Award for Best Single in 2024.

