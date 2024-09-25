Who is Jennifer Aniston dating? Full dating history and love life

Jennifer Aniston has had one of the most highly publicized love lives in Hollywood, especially her marriage to Brad Pitt. She dated other high-profile men from show business before and after being with Brad. This article uncovers who Jennifer Aniston is dating and her relationship history.

Jennifer Aniston during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Jennifer Aniston's dating life has often made tabloid headlines, but it has not taken the spotlight from her flourishing career. The actress has been acting since the late 1980s and became well-known for her iconic role as Rachel Green on Friends.

Is Jennifer Aniston dating anyone?

As of now, the Friends star is not known to be dating anyone. In early 2024, she sparked engagement rumours after being spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. However, she has not publicly confirmed any engagement or relationship.

Jennifer, who has been married twice, has mentioned that she is not particularly interested in getting married again. In her 2022 interview with Allure, the actress expressed that she was open to being in a relationship.

Never say never (to marriage), but I don't have any interest. I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'

Top 5 facts about actress Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Frazer Harrison on Getty Images (modified by author)

Jennifer Aniston's dating history

The Morning Show actress has dated several men over the years. Below is a detailed timeline of Jennifer Aniston's relationships;

Justin Theroux (2010-2018)

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills. Photo: Anthony Harvey

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux met on the set of Tropic Thunder in 2007 after being introduced by their mutual friend Ben Stiller. They did not start dating until 2010, when they reconnected during the filming of Wanderlust.

The ex-couple moved in together in August 2011, and Theroux proposed in August 2012. They tied the knot in August 2015 at a private ceremony held at their Bel Air home.

In February 2018, the two announced that they had separated towards the end of 2017 after two years of marriage. Justin Theroux is currently engaged to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom.

John Mayer (2008-2009)

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer during the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Sunset Tower on February 22, 2009, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: FilmMagic Inc

The Murder Mystery actress had an on-again, off-again relationship with musician John Mayer between 2008 and 2009. The two met at an Oscars party in February 2008 and quickly hit it off.

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer broke up for the first time in the summer of 2008 before rekindling the romance in October of that year. In March 2009, they split for good but have maintained a friendly relationship.

Vince Vaughn (2005-2006)

Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn attend the men's singles final during the French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2006, in Paris, France. Photo: Clive Brunskill

The Friends star started dating Vince Vaughn in the summer of 2005 during the filming of The Break Up in Chicago. Their relationship came after Aniston's highly publicized divorce from Brad Pitt.

Jennifer and Vince decided to part ways amicably a few months later, in October 2006. Despite the break, the ex-couple spoke highly of each other, with Aniston referring to him as her defibrillator in a 2008 Vogue interview.

I call Vince my defibrillator. He literally brought me back to life. My first gasp of air was a big laugh! It was great. I love him. He's a bull in a China shop. He was lovely and fun and perfect for the time we had together. And I needed that. And it sort of ran its course.

Brad Pitt (1998-2005)

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt during the 2004 Cannes Film Festival at Palais Du Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Toni Anne Barson

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's relationship has been one of Hollywood's most talked-about romances. The former couple met in 1994 through their managers, but they went on their first date in 1998.

On November 29, 1999, Brad and Jennifer announced their engagement at a Sting concert. They tied the knot on July 29, 2000, in a lavish ceremony in Malibu. By May 2004, cheating rumours between Brad Pitt and his Mr and Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie hit tabloid headlines.

Brad and Jennifer announced their separation in January 2005. The Friends actress filed for divorce in March 2005, and it was finalized in October 2005.

Soon after their separation, Pitt and Angelina Jolie made their relationship public. In her 2008 interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer said she was doing therapy and was deliberately avoiding the papers while acknowledging the toll that the divorce had taken on her.

Am I lonely? Yes. Am I upset? Yes. Am I confused? Yes. Do I have my days when I've thrown a little pity party for myself? Absolutely. But I'm also doing really well. I've got an unbelievable support team, and I'm a tough cookie.

Aniston and Brad are currently on great terms. They have been seen together at various events over the years, and they often call each other 'buddies' in interviews. Brad is currently dating jewellery designer Ines de Ramon following his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Paul Rudd (1998)

Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd during the premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Wanderlust' held at Mann Village Theatre on February 16, 2012, in Westwood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Jennifer and Paul Rudd have a long history of friendship and collaboration, with a brief period of dating in 1998. The actors first met during the filming of the romcom The Object of My Affection, in which they played love interests. Paul is currently married to Julie Yaeger, and they have two kids.

Tate Donovan (1995-1998)

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green and Tate Donovan as Joshua Bergen in a scene on Friends during the episode, 'The One with Rachel's Crush.' Photo: Alice S. Hall/NBCU

Jennifer and Tate Donovan met in November 1995 and quickly hit it off. In 1998, Donovan proposed, but their engagement was short-lived, as they broke up shortly after.

Their break-up coincided with Tate's guest appearance on Friends as Joshua Burgin, Rachel Green's love interest. The actor later mentioned how tough it was filming scenes with Aniston while they were going through their breakup.

Everyone was so supportive, but it was hard. It's like going to class when you're in high school, and you've broken up with the girl who you sat next to, and… argh, it's tough.

Adam Duritz (1995)

Adam Duritz during his visit to Build Studio on October 31, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Aniston and Adam Duritz, the lead singer of Counting Crows, had a brief romance in 1995. They met at Johnny Depp's nightclub, The Viper Room, in Los Angeles after their friends misled them into thinking they had a crush on each other.

Daniel McDonald (1990-1995)

Aniston and actor Daniel McDonald dated for around 5 years, from 1990 to 1995. The Horrible Bosses star has often referred to him as her first love, saying Daniel could have been 'the one' if circumstances had been different.

McDonald later married Mujah Maraini-Melehi, and they had two children together. Sadly, he passed away on February 15, 2007, due to brain cancer.

Charlie Schlatter (1990)

Charlie Schlatter and Jennifer Aniston at the NBC Allstars Party on July 18, 1990, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Aniston and Charlie Schlatter met on the set of the NBC sitcom Ferris Bueller, where Schlatter played the lead role while Aniston portrayed his sister Jeannie. Their relationship developed during the filming of the show, which only lasted for one season. When the show ended in 1991, their romance had already fizzled out.

FAQs

Jennifer Aniston remains one of Hollywood's most admired figures, with a career that spans over three decades. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about her love life;

Who is Jennifer Aniston engaged to now?

The actress sparked engagement rumours in early 2024 after being spotted wearing a diamond ring. However, she has not publicly addressed the rumour and has yet to introduce anyone to the public.

Who is Jennifer Aniston's partner?

Jennifer Aniston's relationship status remains unknown since the actress has not confirmed any new relationship as of 2024. Her last publicly known relationship was with her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, who she divorced in 2018.

How many times was Jennifer Aniston married?

The actress has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. Justin Theroux was Jennifer Aniston's spouse from 2015 to 2017.

Why is Jennifer Aniston still single?

Aniston has shared that dating can be challenging after having some less-than-ideal experiences. During her previous appearance on SiriusXM, she said the right person had yet to come along, but she was open to finding a meaningful connection.

No one of importance has hit my radar yet. But I think it's, I think it's time. I think I'm ready to share myself with another.

Jennifer Aniston poses with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles. Photo: Amy Sussman

Jennifer Aniston's dating life has not been easy because she had to experience the joys and challenges of love in the public eye. Despite the ups and downs, she has often spoken positively about her past relationships.

