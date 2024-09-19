Is Rory Feek in a relationship? All about his remarriage and new wife

Rory Feek is one of the most talented singer-songwriters, but his personal life has not been rosy. After losing his wife and music partner, Joey Feek, in 2016, he became a single father to their then-two-year-old daughter. Rory found love again and, in the process, found a mother figure for Indie. This article highlights all you need to know about Rory Feek's relationship.

Rory Feek has always been an open book about his personal life. He usually keeps his fans updated through detailed posts on his blog, This Life I Live. Rory Feek's relationship status is currently in a better place, several years after Joey's death.

Full name Rory Lee Feek Date of birth April 25, 1965 Age 59 years old in 2024 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Atchison, Kansas Nationality American Religion Christian Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Rebecca (2024 to date), Joey Feek (2002-2016) Tamara Gilmer (1985-1992) Children Three daughters Profession Singer-songwriter, author Genre Country Band Joey + Rory Years active 1996 to date Social media Instagram Facebook YouTube Website roryfeek.com

Is Rory Feek in a relationship?

The country music star is married and tied the knot on July 14, 2024. This was eight years after he lost his wife, Joey Feek, to cervical cancer in 2016.

Who is Rory Feek's new wife?

Rory Feek's spouse is Rebecca, his daughters' school teacher who has been teaching his daughter, Indiana, at his Tennessee property. The singer revealed in his blog post that Indy played a huge role in encouraging them to get married, he stated:

I asked Indy, and she told me, "Ms Rebecca, I think you should marry Papa… Of course, I was happy but caught off guard and told her that that was something we'd all have to start praying about. And then Indy looked at me and said, "And I told Miss Rebecca that my Mama's been gone a long time. And if she marries you, maybe she could be my new mother."

Rebecca and Rory Feek's wedding was held in Greycliff, Montana, under a timber-frame pavilion. During the ceremony, the country music star sang a song called I Do, which he wrote for his bride.

Rebecca previously worked in banking

Rory introduced Rebecca to the public in a February 2024 post on his blog titled Love Comes Softly. Before teaching at Rory's schoolhouse, she worked at a bank until 2018. The country music singer revealed that he saw Rebecca had 'the heart of a homesteader' and encouraged her to adopt life on a farm while working with kids.

Rebecca was previously married but has yet to welcome any kids. According to Rory, he had not planned to fall in love again after losing Joey, but the more he and Indy spent time with Rebecca, the more she meant to them.

It has arrived differently than I imagined. If I could have even imagined it at all, love has come into my life again. Not like a lightning bolt or a clear voice from God, the way Joey seemed to come into my life...

He continued,

But for a man in his late fifties, with a wife buried in the field behind his home and a little girl who has never really known a mother, love has come in a way that is more subtle and, well... softer.

Joey's death left Rory Feek heartbroken

Joey was Rory Feek's wife for 14 years. They married in 2002 and formed the country music duo Joey + Rory.

The couple gained major recognition in 2008 when they competed on the CMT talent show Can You Duet, finishing in third place. They went on to release several albums together, with hits like 'Cheater, Cheater' and That's Important to Me.

Tragically, Joey was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014. Despite initial treatment success, the cancer returned, and she passed away on March 4, 2016, at the age of 40. Their daughter Indiana was only two at the time.

Rory has shared his grief and reflections through his blog. He describes Joey's passing as a mix of tears of sorrow and joy, finding comfort in the belief that she was no longer in pain and was in heaven.

In the years following her death, Rory focused on raising their daughter, Indiana, who has Down syndrome. The father-daughter duo usually commemorates Joey's death anniversary together.

What happened to Rory Feek's first wife?

Rory's first wife was Tamara Gilmer. They were married for about seven years, from August 1985 until their divorce in March 1992. The ex-couple welcomed two daughters, Heidi and Hopie, who are currently at loggerheads with their father regarding the care of their younger sister, Indiana.

There have been conflicting reports about Tamara's current whereabouts, including that she died, but Rory has not confirmed. After their divorce, she kept a low profile and stayed out of the public eye.

Rory Feek's personal life continues to make headlines, especially because of his recent remarriage and his public feud with his daughters. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the country music singer;

Has Rory Feek remarried?

Rory Feek has remarried. Eight years after the passing of his wife, Joey, he tied the knot with Rebecca, a schoolteacher, in July 2024.

Who is Rory Feek dating?

Rebecca was Rory Feek's girlfriend for about a year before they tied the knot in mid-2024. They proceeded with nuptial plans after being approved by his daughter, Indiana.

What was the age difference between Joey and Rory?

The former couple had a 10-year age difference. Joey was born on September 9, 1975, while Rory was born on April 25, 1965.

How old was Joey and Rory's daughter when she died?

The couple's daughter Indiana was only two when her mother, Joey, passed away in March 2016. She is currently 10 years old (born on February 17, 2014).

Rory Feek's relationship with Rebecca marks a new chapter in the singer's love life after the tragic loss of his wife. Their union not only brought joy to the new couple but also provided Indiana with the loving presence of a new mother.

