Lysa TerKeurst, a best-selling religious author and speaker, has always been an open book when it comes to her personal life. She had a highly publicized divorce from her first husband, Art, but did not let the painful separation prevent her from finding love again. This article delves into all you need to know about Lysa TerKeurst's husband today.

Lysa usually helps women through her organization, Proverbs 31 Ministries. Given her faith, she tried to make her first marriage work but chose to let it go and find healing when the situation got worse for her. Lysa TerKeurst's current husband has given her a fresh start and renewed faith.

Lysa TerKeurst's profile summary

Full name Lysa TerKeurst Date of birth July 21, 1969 Age 55 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Tallahassee, Florida Current residence Charlotte, North Carolina Nationality American Religion Christian Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Art TerKeurst (1993-2022), Chaz Adams (2024 to date) Children Five Education Furman University Profession Speaker and published Christian author Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook Website lysaterkeurst.com

Who is Lysa TerKeurst's husband now?

Lysa TerKeurst's new husband is Chaz Adams, a former worship pastor and the founder of the non-profit organization The Legacy Coalition. The two met in early 2023 before the author made their relationship public in June 2023 with an Instagram video, writing,

If you would have told me this years ago, I would have thought 'that sounds good in theory but it's not my reality.' I will never understand the twists and turns of life. But I am so grateful that when everything else feels so uncertain, the goodness and kindness of God is something we can count on.

Lysa TerKeurst and Chaz Adams wedding

The couple tied the knot in January 2024 at a ceremony held in the French Alps, France. All their families, including Lysa's kids and grandkids, were present to witness the vows exchange. The author shared a series of pictures from the big day on her Facebook, with a lengthy caption that partly reads,

In January of 2023, I met Chaz. And as the pages kept turning last year, we knew what we'd found in each other was love. A beautiful love that requires work like love always does. But a togetherness that is safe, honest, fun, funny, and surrendered to the sacred way God tells us to love and care for each other.

Why did Lysa TerKeurst divorce Art TerKeurst?

Lysa and Art ended their marriage in 2022 after nearly three decades of marriage. The ex-couple initially separated in June 2017 after Lysa discovered Art's extra-marital affair and substance abuse issues. She continued to trust God through her marital problems, later telling The Christian Post,

No matter what I'm feeling today, with God, I can say, 'Meanwhile, God is working good, even if I can't see it.' Knowing that God exists gives me a purpose in the midst of my pain. That elevates my perspective.

Art and Lysa later reconciled and even renewed their vows in December 2018. The best-selling author shared why she chose to save her marriage in an Instagram post, writing,

Many people have asked why I stayed and fought for my marriage. The answer to that is as complicated and intricate as trying to understand what makes a massive ocean pull back and stop at the shore...So why did I stay? I was given that chance. I love Art. And I've discovered imperfect love is still full of sacred possibilities, redemptive strength, it's own kind of purity.

Art later broke their renewed vows, leading Lysa to file for divorce again in December 2021. She publicly announced the divorce in January 2022.

Art had reportedly used over $118,000 of his and Lysa's money to finance a woman he met on the dating site SugarDaddy.com. During the divorce proceedings, Art's request for alimony was counterclaimed by Lysa, citing his infidelity. North Carolina law generally bars alimony when one spouse is unfaithful.

Where is Art TerKeurst now?

Lysa TerKeurst's ex-husband currently resides in Waxhaw, North Carolina. It is unclear if Art TerKuerst's new wife is in the picture because he has kept a low profile since the divorce. He is also inactive on his Instagram account, @artterkeurt, whose last post was uploaded in June 2021.

Lysa TerKeurst’s children

The author has five kids. Her three daughters are Hope, Ashley, and Brooke. She and her ex-husband, Art, adopted two sons, Jackson and Mark, from Liberia in 2003. Lysa is also a grandma to several grandkids.

FAQs

Lysa TerKeurst's journey through heartbreak and healing has led her to a new chapter filled with love and hope. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about her personal life;

Are Art and Lysa still together?

Lysa and Art are no longer together. They were married for close to three decades before they divorced in 2022.

Is Chaz Adams married to Lysa TerKeurst?

Lysa TerKeurst is married to Chaz Adams. The couple tied the knot in January 2024 at a ceremony held in the French Alps.

How many children did Lysa TerKeurst adopt?

The author adopted two sons, Mark and Jackson, from Liberia, West Africa. She was inspired to adopt after meeting a choir of orphaned boys from Liberia who were performing to raise awareness for their war-torn country.

Who is Lysa TerKeurst's daughter?

Lysa has three daughters, Ashley, Hope, and Brooke, from her marriage to Art TerKeurst. Ashley is a blogger and is currently married to Spencer Turnbull.

Brooke is a hair and makeup artist and is currently married to Nicholas Isaac. Hope works closely with Lysa and is in a relationship with realtor Michael Houser.

Lysa TerKeurst's husband, Chaz Adams, is part of her new chapter after years of personal struggle and healing. Her journey continues to serve as an inspiration that there is always a possibility for a happier future.

