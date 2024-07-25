Candace Owens' kids and husband: Meet the Owens family

Candace Owens is famous for her sometimes controversial political remarks. Away from the spotlight, she values family and is currently married to British businessman George Farmer, with whom she shares three children. This article highlights all you need to know about Candace Owens' kids.

Candace Owens' son and her husband, George Farmer, during a past family outing. Photo: @realcandaceowens on Instagram, Jason Davis on Getty Images (modified by author)

Candace Owens' kids have been shielded from the limelight, although she and her husband are outspoken about conservative politics. Her husband comes from a wealthy British political class family and proposed to her after only two weeks of dating.

Candace Owens' profile summary

Full name Candace Amber Owens Farmer Date of birth April 29, 1989 Age 35 years old in 2024 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Stamford, Connecticut, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Afro-American and Caribbean American Religion Christian (Catholic) Height 5 feet 6.5 inches (1.69 m/169 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband George Farmer (2019 to date) Children Three Grandfather Robert Owens Siblings Three Education Stamford High School University of Rhode Island (Journalism - dropped out) Profession Political commentator, podcaster, TV presenter, activist, author Political party Republican Party Movement Black conservatism Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube

Candace Owens' kids' names

How many children does Candace Owen have? The conservative political political commentator is currently a doting mother of three, including two boys and a girl. Her first child, a son, was born on January 13, 2021. His name has not been shared with the public yet.

Candace Owens' daughter and her second child, Louise Marie Farmer, was born in July 2022. She announced on Instagram that she was going to be a mother of three in July 2023 with the caption;

"So now faith, hope, and love—abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love." George and I are beyond grateful for the continued blessing of family and cannot wait to welcome another little one this November. We know that family is and will forever be our life's greatest accomplishment.

Owens welcomed her third born, Max, on November 20, 2023. During a January 2024 episode of the Candace Owens Podcast, she addressed her son's birth, saying,

On November 20, at 8.00 in the evening, my son was born; little Maxi was welcomed into the world. I wanted to introduce him to you guys...He was so adorable. He's just a wonderful addition to our family and to have that happen-it just puts everything into perspective.

Top 5 facts about political commentator Candace Owens. Photo: Jason Davis on Getty Images (modified by author)

How Candace Owens' children have affected her view on motherhood

Since becoming a mother, Candace has managed to separate her public persona from her private life. Her family resides in Nashville, Tennessee, which she feels is a great place to raise kids. In her previous interview with John Rich from Fox Business, she opened up about how motherhood has hardened her, saying,

I remember having a conversation with a friend of mine, and she said something about having a kid that softens you. She was like 'I genuinely wish everyone has kids because it softens them in the right ways.' So I had my child, my son, and it made me even harder because I suddenly realized the conversations we are having...not just my political perspective but my child's future.

Candace Owens with her husband George Farmer and their son during a February 2022 photoshoot. Photo: @realcandaceowens on Instagram, Jason Davis on Getty Images (modified by author)

Who is Candace Owens married to?

Candace is married to George Farmer, a British-born businessman. The couple, who met in 2018, share conservative political views and have been married since August 2019. Their wedding was held at the Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Virginia. She previously revealed her reason for saying 'Yes' to George after merely two weeks of dating, saying,

The people that I know in a relationship in my life where the relationships have lasted the longest always have very quick engagements. My grandparents were very fast engagement. I know another couple that's twenty-five years; they did it and were married within six months.

Owens' husband comes from a rich UK political family. His father, Lord Michael Farmer, is a member of the House of the Lords. He is also the founder of Metal & Commodity Company Ltd.

George attended Oxford University for Theology and has a background in banking and politics. He previously served as chairman of Turning Point UK, the UK branch of Turning Point USA, where Candace Owens was previously the communications director.

In 2021, Farmer became the CEO of the social media app Parler. His aim as the CEO was to rebrand Parler after its removal from app stores after its content was deemed too hateful. The app was shut down in April 2023.

Candace Owens and her husband, George Farmer, on their wedding day in August 2019. Photo: @realcandaceowens (modified by author)

Candace Owens' husband's net worth

George Farmer is estimated to be worth $180 million, according to various sources, including Money Inc. and FameShala. His wife, Owens, is estimated to be worth around $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who is Candace Owens' mother and father?

Candace Owens' parents divorced when she was around ten. Her father used to work two jobs while her mother worked as a school bus monitor.

Born in Stamford, Connecticut, Candace was primarily raised by her paternal grandfather, Robert Owens, who significantly influenced her journey. She is of African-American descent and the third of four children in her family. Her grandmother hails from Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, adding Caribbean American heritage to her roots.

Candace has never shied away from talking about her humble beginnings. In a June 2018 post on X (Twitter), she addressed her father's alcoholism while responding to a journalist who had used her family's history to attack her, writing;

My father is not perfect. There are things that I am sure he wishes he had done differently, both as a father, brother and as a son. He has periodically struggled with alcohol abuse and has made amends to right the wrongs that have resulted from this throughout our lives...I love my father deeply. I was a daddy's girl growing up and will always be a lioness when it comes to defending my family.

Candace and George Farmer during the Pivot MIA Afterparty on February 15, 2022, in Miami (R). Photo: Alexander Tamargo on Getty Images, @realcandaceowens on Instagram (modified by author)

Candace Owens' kids are currently her biggest focus as she navigates motherhood. After being fired from The Daily Wire because of her public feud with Ben Shapiro over the war in Gaza, she established her podcast called Candice.

