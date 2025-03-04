A look at Kayleigh McEnany's net worth: her Fox News salary and career earnings

Kayleigh McEnany has built a net worth of around $1 million since becoming a recognizable Republican figure in media and politics. Her interest in the profession started when she was young and grew up listening to Rush Limbaugh. McEnany told the Miami Law publication in 2014,

I have always been fascinated by politics and political commentary...The beautiful thing about media, law and politics is that they all feed into each other.

Kayleigh McEnany attends Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2024, in New York (R). Photo: Theo Wargo/Roy Rochlin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kayleigh McEnany has worked for several high-ranking Republican politicians , including George W. Bush, Donald Trump, Mike Huckabee, and Adam Putnam.

The Florida native was a harsh Trump critic before she became a pro-supporter and served as one of his four White House press secretaries during his first presidential term.

and served as one of his four White House press secretaries during his first presidential term. McEnany joined Fox News' Outnumbered after leaving the White House.

Kayleigh McEnany's profile summary

Full name Kayleigh Michelle McEnany Date of birth April 18, 1988 Age 36 years old as of March 2025 Place of birth Tampa, Florida, United States Religion Christian (Catholic) Height 5 feet 7.5 inches (1.71 m/171 cm) Marital status Married Husband Sean Gilmartin (2017 to date) Children Blake Avery Gilmartin, Nash Gilmartin Parents Leanne McEnany, Michael McEnany Siblings Michael McEnany Jr., Ryann McEnany Education Georgetown University (International Politics) University of Oxford (International Relations) Harvard Law School (JD) Profession Author, TV personality, conservative political commentator Political party Republican Party Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Kayleigh McEnany's net worth as she climbs the career ladder

McEnany is estimated to be worth $1 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Harvard graduate has held various positions in politics and media over the last decade, which she told Fox News was her destiny during their interview in December 2020. She said:

God had a clear and definite plan for my life, and he put me on this journey in media and politics for a reason.

Five facts about political commentator Kayleigh McEnany. Photo: Roy Rochlin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Kayleigh McEnany's White House press secretary salary

Kayleigh McEnany earned an estimated salary of $183,000 as a White House press secretary, according to Fox Business. She was appointed towards the end of Donald Trump's first administration, from April 2020 to January 2021.

Before becoming the press secretary, McEnany served as the national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee and was part of Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign. She got her start in politics during high school when she joined the Bush-Cheney 2004 campaign as an intern.

Kayleigh later served in the White House Office of Media Affairs during George W. Bush's presidency. She also interned under Congressman Adam Putnam while in college.

Donald Trump with Kayleigh McEnany at the White House in Washington, D.C., September 15, 2020. Photo: Saul Loeb.

Source: Getty Images

What is Kayleigh McEnany's salary at Fox News?

Fox News political analysts take home an average of $75,000 per year, according to Glassdoor. Kayleigh joined the network in early 2021 as an on-air commentator and became a co-host on Outnumbered a month later.

McEnany started her media career at Fox News as an intern. She later joined CNN as a political analyst and briefly worked as a contributor at The Hill. She was also a columnist for Above the Law.

Kayleigh McEnany with host Sean Hannity at Fox News Channel Studios on March 15, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Kayleigh McEnany has qualifications in politics and law

The Tampa native earned her Bachelor of Science degree in International Politics from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Affairs in Washington, D.C. After graduation, she moved to England for a year to pursue International Relations at Oxford University's St Edmund Hall.

Kayleigh worked as a producer on the Mike Huckabee Show for three years. She then joined the University of Miami's School of Law, where she received the Bruce J. Winick Award for Excellence. She transferred to Harvard Law School and graduated in 2016 with a Juris Doctor.

Kayleigh McEnany is interviewed for the Fox & Friends program outside the White House on June 01, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Kayleigh McEnany is a best-selling author

McEnany published her first book, The New American Revolution: The Making of a Populist Movement, in 2018. Her other books include:

For Such a Time as This: My Faith Journey through the White House and Beyond (2021)

(2021) Serenity in the Storm: Living Through Chaos by Leaning on Christ (2023)

In her 2021 Financial Disclosure Report, Kayleigh McEnany revealed she was making between $15,000 and $50,000 in book royalties from KM Publishing. Her books are available on Amazon at $14 per copy.

Kayleigh McEnany at the White House press briefing on December 2, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (R). Photo: Drew Angerer on Getty Images/@kayleighmcenany on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Kayleigh McEnany's husband's net worth?

Kayleigh's husband, Sean Gilmartin, is a former relief pitcher with an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $3 million. He made $2 million from his professional baseball career, according to Spotrac.

In 2011, the Atlanta Braves drafted Gilmartin with a $1.134 million signing bonus. He made his Major League Baseball debut in 2015 when he joined the New York Mets.

In July 2018, the Baltimore Orioles signed Sean on a 1 year, $545,000 minor league contract. He signed another 1 year, $575,000 deal with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020. Gilmartin retired from professional baseball during the 2021/22 offseason.

Kayleigh and Sean started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in November 2017. The couple have two children as of March 2025, including daughter Blake Avery and son Nash Gilmartin.

Sean Gilmartin and Kayleigh McEnany on their wedding day in November 2017 (R). Photo: Mary DeCicco on Getty Images/@kayleighmcenany on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kayleigh McEnany's house in Tampa

McEnany and Sean Gilmartin previously lived in a 2,538-square-foot home on Davis Islands in Tampa, Florida. They purchased the property for $650,000 in 2017 and undertook several significant renovations.

The two-story house featured three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. The couple put the home on the market in April 2021 for $1.1 million.

They later sold it for $30,000 less than the asking price. Kayleigh spends most of her time in New York because of her work at Fox News, but her family still resides in Tampa, Florida.

Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing on November 20, 2020, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo: Mandel Ngan

Source: Getty Images

Kayleigh McEnany's net worth has seen impressive growth after her smooth transition from the White House podium to the Fox News studios. The mother of two continues to make waves in the Republican political and media arena.

